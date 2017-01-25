CBS Sets Mary Tyler Moore Tribute for Thursday, Gayle King to Host

CBS is paying tribute to one of its greatest stars.

This Thursday night at 9/8c, the network will air Mary Tyler Moore: Love Is All Around, a one-hour primetime special honoring the life of the legendary TV actress who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 80. CBS This Morning anchor Gayle King will host the special, which will feature archival footage of Moore at work on The Dick Van Dyke Show and The Mary Tyler Moore Show — both of which aired on CBS — along with interviews with Oprah Winfrey and other admirers of Moore’s work.

According to a press release, the special will also examine “Moore’s profound impact on acting and how women were portrayed in the media, as well as her work outside of entertainment.” The actress was an outspoken advocate for animal rights and diabetes research, among other causes.

One of the most iconic stars in television history, Moore did her finest work on CBS, playing wife Laurie Petrie on The Dick Van Dyke Show from 1961 to 1966 (earning two Emmys) and then TV producer Mary Richards on The Mary Tyler Moore Show from 1970 to 1977 (earning four more Emmys).