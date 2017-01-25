Ratings: Legends Improves Time Slot, While The Flash Returns to Lows

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow christened its new Tuesday home with 1.8 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, off 10 percent and a tenth from its mideason finale but greatly improving on time slot predecessor No Tomorrow, which drew 800K and a 0.3 the last time it led out of a fresh Flash and mustered just 580K/0.2 with its week-ago finale.

RELATEDHow Legends of Tomorrow Avoided a Star War With George Lucas

Opening The CW’s night, however, The Flash (2.7 mil/0.9) returned down 13 and 25 percent, tying and hitting series lows. Hmmm.

RELATEDThe Flash Recap: Barry Goes Back to the Future, Gets Spoiled

Elsewhere on the night….

ABC | Leading out of a slew of sitcom reruns, Agents of SHIELD (2.02 mil/0.7) held steady in audience while ticking up from last week’s all-time low demo rating.

RELATEDThis Is Us Recap: As You Wish

NBC | The Wall (6.5 mil/1.6) dipped, This Is Us (9.5 mil/2.8) rose two tenths (to its second-highest rating ever) and Chicago Fire (7.3 mil/1.7) ticked up.

CBS | NCIS (16 mil/1.9) was steady, Bull (11.1 mil/1.3) slipped two tenths and New Orleans (9.1 mil/1.1) dipped a tenth.

FOX | New Girl (2.4 mil/0.9) and The Mick (2.8 mil/1.0) each ticked down, while Bones (3.04 mil/0.9) rose a tenth.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email insideline@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.