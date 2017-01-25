DC's Legends of Tomorrow --"Raiders of the Lost Art"-- LGN209c_0050.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary and Nick Zano as Nate Heywood/Steel -- Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW -- ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved
Courtesy of The CW

Ratings: Legends Improves Time Slot, While The Flash Returns to Lows

By /

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow christened its new Tuesday home with 1.8 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, off 10 percent and a tenth from its mideason finale but greatly improving on time slot predecessor No Tomorrow, which drew 800K and a 0.3 the last time it led out of a fresh Flash and mustered just 580K/0.2 with its week-ago finale.

Opening The CW’s night, however, The Flash (2.7 mil/0.9) returned down 13 and 25 percent, tying and hitting series lows. Hmmm.

Elsewhere on the night….

ABC | Leading out of a slew of sitcom reruns, Agents of SHIELD (2.02 mil/0.7) held steady in audience while ticking up from last week’s all-time low demo rating.

NBC | The Wall (6.5 mil/1.6) dipped, This Is Us (9.5 mil/2.8) rose two tenths (to its second-highest rating ever) and Chicago Fire (7.3 mil/1.7) ticked up.

CBS | NCIS (16 mil/1.9) was steady, Bull (11.1 mil/1.3) slipped two tenths and New Orleans (9.1 mil/1.1) dipped a tenth.

FOX | New Girl (2.4 mil/0.9) and The Mick (2.8 mil/1.0) each ticked down, while Bones (3.04 mil/0.9) rose a tenth.

5 Comments
  1. wrstlgirl says:
    January 25, 2017 at 8:35 AM

    That was a fun episode of Legends.

    Reply
  2. Stacy says:
    January 25, 2017 at 8:42 AM

    What were the numbers for the Flash?

    Reply
  3. JC1 says:
    January 25, 2017 at 8:49 AM

    That’s about what Legends was doing in its previous timeslot – other than the crossover, it’s gotten 0.6s and 0.7s all season. But what’s going on with The Flash? That’s odd.

    Reply
