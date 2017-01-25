Peak TV Treasure: Search Party

Are you overwhelmed by how much television is available right now? Do you feel like you’ve been Peak TV’d? We feel your tube-related pain. Here’s a handy feature that’ll help you locate the hidden gems amid the current embarrassment of small-screen riches.

SERIES | Search Party

NETWORK | TBS

CREATED BY | Michael Showalter (Wet Hot American Summer), Sarah-Violet Bliss and Charles Rogers

NUMBER OF EPISODES | 10

EPISODE LENGTH | 30 mins.

RELATED Cable/Streaming Renewal Scorecard: What’s Coming Back? What’s Cancelled? What’s On the Bubble?

PREMISE | When a young woman named Chantal goes missing, one of her college acquaintances, Dory (Arrested Development‘s Alia Shawkat), makes it her mission to get to the bottom of the disappearance. Fearing the worst, she enlists the help of her boyfriend Drew (Stranger Things‘ John Reynolds), as well as her self-involved friends Elliott (Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp‘s John Early) and Portia (Men at Work‘s Meredith Hagner), to track down Chantal.

RELATEDLouis C.K.-Albert Brooks Animated Comedy The Cops Ordered at TBS

WORTH YOUR TIME IF YOU ENJOY… | Mysteries, dark comedies, episodes that end on cliffhangers and/or seasons whose endings give you the answers you’ve been waiting for. Plus, Rosie Perez (The View), Christine Taylor (Hey Dude), Parker Posey (Best in Show) and Ron Livingston (Office Space) are among the recognizable faces that show up during Season 1.

YOU SHOULD PROBABLY ALSO KNOW… | It took me a few episodes to really start enjoying the series; at first, Dory and her pals seemed like mean-for-meanness’-sake millennials, and I couldn’t connect. But by the time Dory, Portia and Elliott couldn’t stop giggling during a vigil for Chantal in Episode 3, “The Night of One Hundred Candles,” I was all in. And the way the missing woman’s story is doled out — and resolves — over the course of Season 1 is pretty much perfection.

RELATEDUpdate: TBS Exec Denies That Conan Is Shifting to Weekly Format

IS IT COMING BACK? | Yup. Search Party was renewed for a second season in December.

WHERE CAN I WATCH IT? | TBS is streaming all of Season 1 on its site until Friday; the complete first season also is available On Demand until then.

Press PLAY on the video below for a taste of what the comedy has to offer, then hit the comments: Are you a victim of Peak TV? And will you watch Search Party?