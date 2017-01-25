Exclusive

Arrow Sneak Peek: Will Imprisoned Diggle Find a Surprising Savior?

There’s good news and very bad news for the recently arrested Diggle in this exclusive video from tonight’s Arrow winter premiere (The CW, 8/7c).

Arrow Season 5 Photos
Season 5, Episode 10

Just like with the soldier’s first trip behind bars, Oliver comes to his friend’s aid, this time by forcing persuasively asking Adrian Chase to represent Dig. Now for the downside: During a prison chat, the D.A. warns Dig that getting him out won’t be easy — and then to make things worse, General Walker enters to transfer the “convict.”

“As soon as I’m out of here, Walker will concoct some reason to put a bullet in my head!” Dig exclaims.

But don’t fret, executive producer Wendy Mericle tells TVLine: “Diggle comes out of there with a much bigger drive, and not the same fatalism that he had earlier in the season. He’s regained his moral compass, and he’s going to come up against [General] Walker in the early part of the back half of the season, which we’re pretty excited about. He’s also going to grow closer to Adrian Chase.”

Press PLAY above to watch the sneak peek, then hit the comments with your thoughts on Dig’s dire situation.

2 Comments
  1. Joey Padron says:
    January 25, 2017 at 6:55 AM

    Good sneak peek clip of new episode. Hope Diggle gets out of there without getting hurt. Can’t wait to watch new episode tonight!

    Reply
  2. L says:
    January 25, 2017 at 7:17 AM

    Nice to see Diggle get some focus for a change.

    Reply
