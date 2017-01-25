Arrow Sneak Peek: Will Imprisoned Diggle Find a Surprising Savior?

There’s good news and very bad news for the recently arrested Diggle in this exclusive video from tonight’s Arrow winter premiere (The CW, 8/7c).

Just like with the soldier’s first trip behind bars, Oliver comes to his friend’s aid, this time by forcing persuasively asking Adrian Chase to represent Dig. Now for the downside: During a prison chat, the D.A. warns Dig that getting him out won’t be easy — and then to make things worse, General Walker enters to transfer the “convict.”

“As soon as I’m out of here, Walker will concoct some reason to put a bullet in my head!” Dig exclaims.

But don’t fret, executive producer Wendy Mericle tells TVLine: “Diggle comes out of there with a much bigger drive, and not the same fatalism that he had earlier in the season. He’s regained his moral compass, and he’s going to come up against [General] Walker in the early part of the back half of the season, which we’re pretty excited about. He’s also going to grow closer to Adrian Chase.”

