13 Reasons Why Teaser
13 Reasons Why: Selena Gomez Shares Netflix Drama's First Official Teaser

By /

Pretty Little Liars may be on its way out, but for those seeking more melodrama about a teenager sending posthumous messages to her classmates, Netflix has you covered.

Based on Jay Asher’s 2007 novel, 13 Reasons Why tells the story of a teenager (played by newcomer Katherine Langford) who commits suicide, leaving behind 13 cassette tapes for those she blames for her depression. And thanks to executive producer Selena Gomez, we now have our first look at the series, arriving March 31.

The teaser introduces a handful of the show’s cast, which includes familiar names like Miles Heizer (Parenthood), Kate Walsh (Private Practice) and Brian d’Arcy James (Smash).

Hit PLAY on the video below, then drop a comment with your thoughts: Do you need any more Reasons to watch?

A peek at a passion project I've been working on with @Netflix. @13ReasonsWhy arrives 3/31.

A video posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

5 Comments
  1. Jason says:
    January 25, 2017 at 10:45 AM

    I can’t wait till trashy high school dramas make a come back.

    Reply
  2. James says:
    January 25, 2017 at 11:03 AM

    I don’t know why you compare Pretty Little Liars with 13 Reasons Why. 13RW is a poignant story about suicide and how we can all do something about it when someone is at risk. I think is not very professional to make that comparison if you don’t know the source material (I’m not saying you have to read the book, but a simple google search could tell you the plot from the novel). That being said, the music from the promo does make it look like a trashy TV show. I hope they don’t mess with the story because it is an important one.

    Reply
    • aha says:
      January 25, 2017 at 11:14 AM

      Yeah it does come across more like a trashy soap than I expected.

      Reply
    • Michael says:
      January 25, 2017 at 1:00 PM

      Pretty Little Liars is complex, brilliant, deep, and intelligent. Your comment has no solid standing. You say one should be more familiar with the 13RW source material before making that comparison. You need to be more familiar with PLL before tearing apart a perfectly relevant comparison.

      Reply
  3. Michael says:
    January 25, 2017 at 12:57 PM

    I am so excited for this. I read the novel my freshman year of high school, 5 years ago. It changed me. I read so many more books after this. Made friends read it. Been waiting for the film adaptation for years (starring Selena Gomez), as that was how it was announced back then. But now it has morphed into this series and I’m thrilled that it’s finally coming out soon.

    Reply
