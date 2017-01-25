13 Reasons Why: Selena Gomez Shares Netflix Drama's First Official Teaser

Pretty Little Liars may be on its way out, but for those seeking more melodrama about a teenager sending posthumous messages to her classmates, Netflix has you covered.

Based on Jay Asher’s 2007 novel, 13 Reasons Why tells the story of a teenager (played by newcomer Katherine Langford) who commits suicide, leaving behind 13 cassette tapes for those she blames for her depression. And thanks to executive producer Selena Gomez, we now have our first look at the series, arriving March 31.

The teaser introduces a handful of the show’s cast, which includes familiar names like Miles Heizer (Parenthood), Kate Walsh (Private Practice) and Brian d’Arcy James (Smash).

Hit PLAY on the video below, then drop a comment with your thoughts: Do you need any more Reasons to watch?