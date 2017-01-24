Oscar Nominations 2017 Live Stream: Watch Announcements and Weigh In

UPDATE: Here are this year’s Oscar nominations! 

Rise and shine, movie buffs!

Nominations for the 89th annual Academy Awards are set to be announced Tuesday morning at 8:18/7:18c — and if you can’t get near a TV, we’ve got you covered.

Films expected to receive the highest number of nominations this year include La La Land, Moonlight and Arrival. Several previous Oscar winners and nominees will be on hand to announce this year’s crop of hopefuls, including Jennifer Hudson, Brie Larson, Emmanuel Lubezki, Jason Reitman and Ken Watanabe.

Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars on Feb. 26 from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony will air live on ABC at 8:30/7:30c.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch the announcements as they’re made, then drop a comment below with your reaction to the nominees.

5 Comments
  1. MoA says:
    January 24, 2017 at 5:42 AM

    Bummed that Hugh Grant didn’t get a nomination.

    Reply
  2. z says:
    January 24, 2017 at 5:49 AM

    Surprises: Ruth Negga and Michael Shannon. No love for Finding Dory and Deadpool

    Congratulations to Ruth Negga from playing an awesome character on Agents of SHIELD (Raina) to now being an Oxcar nominated actress.

    Reply
  3. Liz says:
    January 24, 2017 at 5:53 AM

    Meryl Streep (whom I adore) was not that great in Florence Jenkins. It should have been Amy Adams in Arrival.

    Reply
  4. abbidon says:
    January 24, 2017 at 5:55 AM

    Taraji P Henson should have gotten a nom

    Reply
