ABC_Logo
Courtesy of ABC

ABC Orders Good Doctor Pilot From House EP, Five-0's Daniel Dae Kim

By /

House creator David Shore is scrubbing back into the world of TV medicine with a little help from Hawaii Five-0‘s Daniel Dae Kim.

RELATEDCBS Orders James Patterson Pilot Adaptation Starring Alan Cumming

ABC has given a pilot order to The Good Doctor, a drama about a young surgical whiz with Savant syndrome. After being recruited by a renowned hospital to work in its pediatric unit, questions arise about whether his struggles to connect with patients will impact his ability to save lives.

Kim serves as an executive producer on the project, which is based on a popular South Korean soap opera that aired in 2013. He is not attached to star.

RELATEDABC Picks Up Sci-Fi Refugee, FBI/Magician Drama Pilots

In addition, the network has ordered a pilot for Doomsday, a drama from CSI producer Carol Mendelsohn and Justified  writers Mark Bianculli and VJ Boyd. The thriller tells the tale of a government think tank comprised of the most creative minds in science and entertainment who are tasked with thinking up man-made disasters and their possible solutions in the wake of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Does The Good Doctor sound like the perfect project for House vet Shore?

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

5 Comments
  1. scoblespublicist says:
    January 24, 2017 at 5:08 AM

    I don’t see him being able to carry a show as a lead. Maybe because I loved his role on Hawaii 5-0. I don’t see this pilot going anywhere.

    Reply
  2. MMD says:
    January 24, 2017 at 5:59 AM

    It says he will serve as ex producer so he may not be starring. Hope he isn’t leaving Hawaii Five-0

    Reply
  3. jj says:
    January 24, 2017 at 6:25 AM

    Will never watch anything from David Shore again. He destroyed House.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 