ABC Orders Good Doctor Pilot From House EP, Five-0's Daniel Dae Kim

House creator David Shore is scrubbing back into the world of TV medicine with a little help from Hawaii Five-0‘s Daniel Dae Kim.

ABC has given a pilot order to The Good Doctor, a drama about a young surgical whiz with Savant syndrome. After being recruited by a renowned hospital to work in its pediatric unit, questions arise about whether his struggles to connect with patients will impact his ability to save lives.

Kim serves as an executive producer on the project, which is based on a popular South Korean soap opera that aired in 2013. He is not attached to star.

In addition, the network has ordered a pilot for Doomsday, a drama from CSI producer Carol Mendelsohn and Justified writers Mark Bianculli and VJ Boyd. The thriller tells the tale of a government think tank comprised of the most creative minds in science and entertainment who are tasked with thinking up man-made disasters and their possible solutions in the wake of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Does The Good Doctor sound like the perfect project for House vet Shore?