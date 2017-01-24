Queer Eye Getting Netflix Reboot, Setting Gay Rights Back a Decade?

Netflix is reviving another small-screen relic — and, we fear, all the problematic stereotypes that come along with it.

The hit makeover show Queer Eye for the Straight Guy — in which five gay men worked together to enlighten heterosexual slobs in the ways of fashion, food, etc. from 2003 to 2007 — is being rebooted by Netflix. But even though a decade has passed since the Bravo series wrapped its 100-episode run, its general conceit — that all gay men are expected to be fun, fit and fashionable — remains remarkably unevolved.

“In a time when America stands divided and the future seems uncertain, a team of five brave men will try to bring us closer together with laughter, heart, and just the right amount of moisturizer,” reads a statement from the show’s producers. “With a new Fab 5 and the show’s toughest missions to date, Queer Eye moves from the Big Apple to turn the Red States pink — one makeover at a time.” (Oh, did we mention they’re aiming to “Make America Fabulous Again”?)

Don’t get us wrong, we loved Queer Eye back in the day. But given the tremendous strides television has made with LGBT representation — with plenty more work still to be done! — shouldn’t a new Queer Eye, which purports to be an arbiter of good taste, be… you know… in better taste?

EW.com first reported the show’s revival.

