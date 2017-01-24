Queer Eye Getting Netflix Reboot, Setting Gay Rights Back a Decade?

Netflix is reviving another small-screen relic — and, we fear, all the problematic stereotypes that come along with it.
The hit makeover show Queer Eye for the Straight Guy — in which five gay men worked together to enlighten heterosexual slobs in the ways of fashion, food, etc. from 2003 to 2007 — is being rebooted by Netflix. But even though a decade has passed since the Bravo series wrapped its 100-episode run, its general conceit — that all gay men are expected to be fun, fit and fashionable — remains remarkably unevolved.
“In a time when America stands divided and the future seems uncertain, a team of five brave men will try to bring us closer together with laughter, heart, and just the right amount of moisturizer,” reads a statement from the show’s producers. “With a new Fab 5 and the show’s toughest missions to date, Queer Eye moves from the Big Apple to turn the Red States pink — one makeover at a time.” (Oh, did we mention they’re aiming to “Make America Fabulous Again”?)
Don’t get us wrong, we loved Queer Eye back in the day. But given the tremendous strides television has made with LGBT representation — with plenty more work still to be done! — shouldn’t a new Queer Eye, which purports to be an arbiter of good taste, be… you know… in better taste?
EW.com first reported the show’s revival.
Where do you stand on Queer Eye 2.0? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.
Look, most of being an LGBT person in media involves violence or second-class-character status. Is this great for gay representation? Probably not. But I’d like to see it before I condemn it.
Its general conceit — that all gay men are expected to be fun, fit and fashionable — remains remarkably unevolved.” There’s another conceit, that all straight men are clueless and need to be changed, that’s just as wrong. This is why Happy Endings should have ran longer, the world needs more gay men on television like Max Blum.
Not sure if it would work without the chemistry of the original Fab Five, or most of them with a couple of new additions that may be more diverse to TV Line’s criticism. I fear having a completely new group would be as deep as the contestants on Finding Prince Charming but hopefully Netflix is smarter than that.
There is chronic complaining by the LGBT community of not enough LGBT representation on TV, and now you’re complaining about this? Do you not see how silly you are? Do you not trust these gay men to represent themselves in the way they wish to be seen? Maybe you would prefer the cast to more resemble the “heterosexual slobs” you referenced, so as to avoid stereotypes. What a fun show that would be. Geez.
It never really occurred to me that they were saying ALL gay men are stylish and ALL straight men are boorish. I guess I thought of the Fab 5 as no different than Ty Pennington and his merry band of constructioneers on Extreme Home Makeover–these were 5 men using their personal and unique knowledge to provide a service to those who needed it. Maybe that’s the true message of the progress we’ve made with LGBTQ issues in the past two decades: we no longer have to think of any particular television personality as representative of the whole LGBTQ population, but instead we can see them as the individuals they are.