Fox Orders Pilot for Marvel Series About Mutants on the Run

“X” marks the spot for Fox, which on Tuesday officially ordered a pilot for Burn Notice creator Matt Nix’s untitled Marvel series about mutants on the run.

The Untitled Marvel Action-Adventure Series focuses on two ordinary parents who discover their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive.

“Matt [Nix] is a huge fan of X-Men and his take on X-Men, with its rich characters and high-stakes adventure, is exactly the show we want on Fox,” Marvel TV chief Jeph Loeb said last summer, when the first Marvel/20th Century Fox Television co-production received a put pilot commitment.

Nix, who will executive-produce the project alongside Loeb, Bryan Singer and others, just recently confirmed for IGN.com that to some unspecified degree, this TV series will share DNA with Marvel’s X-Men films, saying, “If you like that world, if you like the world of the movies, there are definite nods to it. It definitely exists in the same general kind of universe.”

After all, as Fox co-chairman Dana Walden previously noted, “The characters from the X-Men franchise are with Fox on the feature [films] side.”