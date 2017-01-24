marvel-logo

Fox Orders Pilot for Marvel Series About Mutants on the Run

“X” marks the spot for Fox, which on Tuesday officially ordered a pilot for Burn Notice creator Matt Nix’s untitled Marvel series about mutants on the run.

The Untitled Marvel Action-Adventure Series focuses on two ordinary parents who discover their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive.

“Matt [Nix] is a huge fan of X-Men and his take on X-Men, with its rich characters and high-stakes adventure, is exactly the show we want on Fox,” Marvel TV chief Jeph Loeb said last summer, when the first Marvel/20th Century Fox Television co-production received a put pilot commitment.

Nix, who will executive-produce the project alongside Loeb, Bryan Singer and others, just recently confirmed for IGN.com that to some unspecified degree, this TV series will share DNA with Marvel’s X-Men films, saying, “If you like that world, if you like the world of the movies, there are definite nods to it. It definitely exists in the same general kind of universe.”

After all, as Fox co-chairman Dana Walden previously noted, “The characters from the X-Men franchise are with Fox on the feature [films] side.”

14 Comments
  1. sarah t says:
    January 24, 2017 at 1:37 PM

    Hmmm, I’m interested in this but how much of a “nod” are we getting?

    Reply
  2. LK says:
    January 24, 2017 at 1:39 PM

    I wonder if it’s possible to tie it into Legion… since they are both x-men related projects.

    Reply
  3. Dennis says:
    January 24, 2017 at 1:49 PM

    Awesome!!!!!

    Reply
  4. Dave says:
    January 24, 2017 at 1:52 PM

    Oy. Hard pass.

    Reply
  5. rutroretro says:
    January 24, 2017 at 1:54 PM

    Hmmm. Are we finally getting some iteration of Runaways?

    Reply
  6. datdudemurphy says:
    January 24, 2017 at 2:27 PM

    X-Factor (The Detective Agency run) could be turned into an awesome series.
    Someone needs to get on that.

    Reply
  7. Luis Roman says:
    January 24, 2017 at 2:39 PM

    Any more news about John Ridley’s alleged Marvel series?

    Reply
  8. Avinash says:
    January 24, 2017 at 2:49 PM

    I prefer more action, adventure and furthering plot and character development above all else, but I can’t complain too much since I am loving all these hero shows that we’re getting anyway, even if some of them are a tad bit too moody and soapy.

    Reply
  9. TV Gord says:
    January 24, 2017 at 3:06 PM

    I’d love to see the Morlocks come to life!

    Reply
