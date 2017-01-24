Exclusive

Frequency Finale Sneak Peek: The New Timeline Is Full of (Fleeting?) Surprises

By /

This Wednesday on the Frequency season finale (The CW, 9/8c), Raimy lays witness to the assorted changes brought about by her and Frank’s latest flurry of tampering with the past. But will all this good news keep?

RELATEDFrequency to Deliver Closure on Digital Side If Not Renewed

In the exclusive sneak peek above, Raimy (played by Peyton List) “reunites” with Julie (Devin Kelley), who not only is alive and well, but has another eye-opener for her daughter. And the changes don’t stop there, as evidenced when another familiar face enters the room, to plan a very important party.

RELATEDThe CW Renews The Flash, Supernatural and 5 Others

Raimy and Frank’s work might not be over just yet, though. As revealed in the finale synopsis, Raimy will make a discovery that stops her cold, sending her racing to the ham radio to voice her concerns to her dad.

What final twists do you think await Frequency‘s Raimy? Has the Nightingale Killer not actually be nabbed?

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment
  1. Wordsmith says:
    January 24, 2017 at 6:03 PM

    Hopefully it brings at least some sense of closure, as the likelihood of another season is steadily diminishing.

    Reply
ad
 