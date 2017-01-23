Exclusive

Sweet/Vicious Video: Will Jules Tell All in the Underrated MTV Drama's Finale?

By /

Imagine if Veronica Mars and her trusty sidekick Mac became secret vigilantes against sexual assault.

That could have been the sales pitch for MTV’s Sweet/Vicious, which follows rape survivor Jules (played by Broadchurch‘s Eliza Bennett), an unassuming sorority sister who teams with hacker extraordinaire Ophelia (Taylor Dearden) to pummel sex offenders twice their size.

RELATEDCable/Streaming Renewal Scorecard: What’s Coming Back? What’s Cancelled? What’s On the Bubble?

Featuring the razor-sharp wit of Veronica Mars, the fight sequences of a superhero series and some of the best female friendships currently on TV, Sweet/Vicious wraps up its dynamic first season this Tuesday with a two-hour finale (airing at 10/9c).

For those who have been on the bandwagon all along, TVLine has your reward: an exclusive sneak peek from the first half of the season ender, in which Jules prepares to tell her ex Tyler that she was raped. Will she also spill about her secret pastime? And how will she react to Tyler’s own unexpected news? (If you’re new to the show and clicked “play” when you should be going to MTV.com to catch up, Jules and Ophelia accidentally killed his step-brother during a beatdown gone wrong. Eek.)

Watch the tense exchange above, then hit the comments with your thoughts.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

5 Comments
  1. TV Gord says:
    January 23, 2017 at 3:06 PM

    I’m not exactly in the demo (male in my 50s), but I know and love enough women in the target age group that I am hooked on this very cathartic show! Go get ’em, ladies!

    Reply
  2. Steven says:
    January 23, 2017 at 3:11 PM

    What are the renewal chances? I can’t handle another Faking It.

    Reply
  3. Michael says:
    January 23, 2017 at 3:41 PM

    It will be the saddest thing if this is canceled. More deserving of future seasons than most other shows. Brilliant. Second-saddest thing: I might miss the finale tomorrow!

    Reply
  4. DreamRose311 says:
    January 23, 2017 at 3:50 PM

    So happy to finally see an article about this show on here!! It’s so good, it was such a surprise. Also I’ve been dying to ask people that also watch You’re The Worst how much they love Brandon Mychal Smith

    Reply
  5. Ian says:
    January 23, 2017 at 4:08 PM

    *SCREAMS* So happy to see coverage now for this phenomenal show. Yes.
    It has to come back. There’s no other realm of existence.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 