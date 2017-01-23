Supergirl Recap: Sun's Out, Guns Out

The powerful swapped places with the powerless on Monday’s Supergirl, as Alex and Winn stepped up to free a weakened Kara and Mon-El from the bonds of slavery. And to think, this all happened because Kara was getting bored.
Kara and Mon-El’s hellish trip to Slaver’s Moon — a wasteland of a planet, complete with a power-zapping red sun and an atmosphere toxic to Martians — began when Kara got a little too invested in the story of a missing teen. Naturally, Mon-El was eager to aid Kara in her latest endeavor, shrugging off his responsibilities at work. (Oh, yeah, Mon-El is a full-time bartender now. You know, because he’s “been known to like alcohol.”)
Their search for a girl named Izzy (played by director Kevin Smith’s daughter Harley Quinn Smith!) led them to an undercover human trafficker (played by “Arthur” from Difficult People!), who zapped the “strapping young millennials” straight to Roulette, also a sight for sore eyes. (In case you couldn’t tell, I was really excited about this week’s crop of guest stars.)
For all the reasons I mentioned earlier, Kara and Mon-El found Slaver’s Moon to be less than hospitable, leaving it up to the DEO to bring them back. Well… Not since Khaleesi freed the Unsullied have I witnessed a liberation of such magnitude in my living room. Alex was blowing up baddies left and right, spaceships were exploding overhead — hell, Winn even punched an alien in the face at one point. It was nuts.
It turns out that the whole experience was just what Mon-El needed to decide he does want to be a superhero, suit and all — though I’m pretty sure the suit is half the reason he wants to do this in the first place. And Kevin Smith wasn’t kidding when he referred to Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood’s episode-closing scene as being “Charm City.” Regardless of how you feel about their relationship, you can’t deny the charm.
Slightly less charming, however, were the fashionable aliens we saw at the end of the hour… the ones currently heading to Earth for Mon-El. Their hunt, combined with the one Dominator bowing to Mon-El, and him brushing off the topic of the Prince of Daxam, would seem to point toward a certain fan theory…. Is the wannabe hero concealing a royal bombshell?
Elsewhere…
‘I JUST WANT TO BE HAPPY’ | Kevin Smith also wasn’t kidding when he told TVLine to expect some “beautiful” Alex/Maggie moments in this episode. That whole morning scene, during which Alex geeked out over actually having a girlfriend — not to mention one that was wearing her t-shirt in her apartment while she made her coffee — had me grinning like a fool. The scene was so simple, but so beautiful and real. Sure, I was bummed when Alex brushed Maggie off at the DEO, but Alex is working through a process, and I knew that Maggie would forgive her. Sure enough, we were given that heartbreaking follow-up scene where Alex admitted to inexplicably rebelling against the universe allowing her to be happy (which is far too relatable a concept). I also love that Maggie now knows Kara is Supergirl — and that they finally addressed the futility of those glasses.
GRRRRRR-DIAN | Still in the dark about James and Winn’s extracurricular activities, Kara’s current feelings about Guardian hover somewhere between “annoyed” and “concerned,” while mine are more inclined to bend towards “bored.” Guardian is a cool hero with a lot of potential, but I’m not sure it’ll be fully realized until he’s allowed to fight side-by-side with Kara. Right now, it just feels like there are two superhero shows happening at the same time — and only one involves action-packed battles on alien planets. Oh, speaking of which…
WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT JOE | No offense to Clark, Maggie and Mon-El, but Joe the Alien just bumped them all out of the running for my favorite new addition to this show. With Mon-El and Winn both moving into hero territory, Supergirl will need a solid source of comic relief, so I really hope he sticks around. I’m obsessed.
OK, let’s hear your thoughts on this episode: Did Alex and Maggie break your heart? Did you feel Kara and Mon-El’s charm? And how on board with a Joe spinoff are you? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.
Loved it but enough of mon el being shoved down our throats. Sanvers was awesome and the danver sisters are the heart of the show. Loved this ep all from Sanvers and Danvers. Drop mon el and give us Lena
am I the only one that feels more brother/sister vibes from kara/mon-el than anything romantic? Their chemistry to me feels familial. I wish thats where it would stay instead of going romantic
Kara has more sexual chemistry with Lena
You are so right. Lol
Yeah, especially since she’s already linked her helping him to the chance that she was supposed to have had to guide Kal’El when they got to Earth but missed out on.
I can’t stand him with her. More Lena
I agree. It definitely comes across more like a big sister / little brother relationship. But, it’s ever so slightly more chemistry than Kara ever shared with Jimmy, so I guess it’s a move in the right direction. The chemistry between Kara and Lena is far stronger, but a bisexual female lead and two lesbian couples is probably a bit much to hope for.
Sooner or later, they should introduce Brainiac 5 and when casting the role they’ll really need to ensure that there are on-screen sparks between the actor and Melissa Benoist.
They’ll need to do a chemistry test. They did with Chyler and Floriana and it obviously worked.
Too me that have a LOT of chemistry
Joe is my favorite.
LOVE KARAMEL AND MON EL SO MUCH THEY ARE ADORABLE!
Alex and Maggie didn’t break my heart because they were adorable. Not surprising that Maggie would figure out that the only reason that Alex was freaking out about Supergirl being missing was because Supergirl is her sister. Now I’m looking forward to Maggie actually becoming better acquainted with Kara.
I’m glad that it was Alex who helped get Winn past his fear and pushed him into helping save Kara. And he got to do more instead of sitting in the DEO or in a van.
And it was great to see Kara pushing to get her story approved by Snapper.
Still not getting into the Guardian, even more so now if Mon-El is going to be getting into the hero business. Getting to be too many. Also not like Kara and Mon-El as a couple since he’s still hiding a lot from her and just in general not happy about it.
I actually really like Mon-El
Me to
Not me
Fun ep, but did no one notice that the tall, skinny green alien had a big red dot on its forehead?????
Supergirl’s universe seems to have Dominators!
Yes. Kara even made a comment about how she hates them
I really liked this episode. It was like a combination of Supergirl, Star Trek, and The Flash. I’m looking forward to find what the deal is with Mon-El, because one of the “bad’ aliens greeted him like he was royalty or a god. I don’t know what “Joe” is going to do on Earth though.
I don’t think Mon-El is the prince of Daxam, its too obvious. Like why would a Dominator bow to the prince of Daxam?
I feel like they’re going to throw a twist in there.
I believe he is some sort of high command/royalty just not the prince of Daxam.
I’m not up on the Supergirl comics, so I don’t know who the prince of Daxam is, but I know Mon-El is some kind of biggie. I’m having a lot of fun with the show this season.
I am over James. He needs to go.
Love Winn
Love Mon-el
I also really liked Joe
But overall I thought that the episode was a little blah. It felt way too rushed with too much going on.
Love Mon-el and KAra together.
Sanvers was my favorite, they are officially my favorite LGBT couple ever. Not a Mon El fan I feel like he steals a lot of Supergirl spot light.