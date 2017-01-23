Stephen Colbert Named Host of 2017 Emmy Awards (Eight Months Early!)

CBS is getting a jump on the 2017 Emmy Awards, tapping Late Show frontman Stephen Colbert to host the 69th annual ceremony. The announcement comes eight months before the Sept. 17 telecast, which will air live on the Eye network.

In a not-so-subtle dig at president Donald Trump’s press secretary Sean Spicer, Colbert cracked in a statement, “This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period — both in person and around the globe.”

Meanwhile, Jack Sussman, executive VP of specials, music and live events at CBS, called Colbert “the ultimate master of ceremonies with award-winning creative talents, and as we’ve seen the past few months, he has a fearless passion for live television.”

The move continues a Big 4 tradition, in which the major networks hand high-profile hosting gigs to their top late-night personalities (although CBS went with Neil Patrick Harris four years ago).