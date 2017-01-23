Stephen Colbert Named Host of 2017 Emmy Awards (Eight Months Early!)

CBS is getting a jump on the 2017 Emmy Awards, tapping Late Show frontman Stephen Colbert to host the 69th annual ceremony. The announcement comes eight months before the Sept. 17 telecast, which will air live on the Eye network.
In a not-so-subtle dig at president Donald Trump’s press secretary Sean Spicer, Colbert cracked in a statement, “This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period — both in person and around the globe.”
Meanwhile, Jack Sussman, executive VP of specials, music and live events at CBS, called Colbert “the ultimate master of ceremonies with award-winning creative talents, and as we’ve seen the past few months, he has a fearless passion for live television.”
The move continues a Big 4 tradition, in which the major networks hand high-profile hosting gigs to their top late-night personalities (although CBS went with Neil Patrick Harris four years ago).
Wonderful news, and love his statement. This will be fun (at least fun for an Emmys show).
Another reason not to watch.
Why not Corden? James Corden has a more likeable personality than Colbert and with Carpool Karoke and that skit where he has actors perform broadway plays on the streets of LA it could have been amazing. Colbert should have never taken over for Letterman and definitely shouldn’t host the Emmys.
This is great news. I am actually going to watch them now!
Will he still have a job by then?
Is he doing it as his Colbert Report persona? If not, no thanks.
Colbert is a great choice to host the Emmys on CBS. James Corden could have been the runner-up even though he’s already got the hosting gig for the Grammys.
Another reason to NOT watch.
Yay, Stephen!!
Hopefully it will be just as biting and unrepentant as it’s been on his show lately.
We’ll see. He better keep politics out of it unlike the golden globes or I am turning it off. I used to love the show but the entertainment people have ruined it for Us who have supported them. It’s called “fans”.