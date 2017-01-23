Emmys
Stephen Colbert Emmy Host
Courtesy of CBS

Stephen Colbert Named Host of 2017 Emmy Awards (Eight Months Early!)

By /

CBS is getting a jump on the 2017 Emmy Awards, tapping Late Show frontman Stephen Colbert to host the 69th annual ceremony. The announcement comes eight months before the Sept. 17 telecast, which will air live on the Eye network.

In a not-so-subtle dig at president Donald Trump’s press secretary Sean Spicer, Colbert cracked in a statement, “This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period — both in person and around the globe.”

Emmys 2016: Best and Worst Moments
Emmys 2016 Launch Gallery

Meanwhile, Jack Sussman, executive VP of specials, music and live events at CBS, called Colbert “the ultimate master of ceremonies with award-winning creative talents, and as we’ve seen the past few months, he has a fearless passion for live television.”

The move continues a Big 4 tradition, in which the major networks hand high-profile hosting gigs to their top late-night personalities (although CBS went with Neil Patrick Harris four years ago).

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

10 Comments
  1. JScout says:
    January 23, 2017 at 1:39 PM

    Wonderful news, and love his statement. This will be fun (at least fun for an Emmys show).

    Reply
  2. Bella says:
    January 23, 2017 at 1:55 PM

    Another reason not to watch.

    Reply
  3. Haz says:
    January 23, 2017 at 2:12 PM

    Why not Corden? James Corden has a more likeable personality than Colbert and with Carpool Karoke and that skit where he has actors perform broadway plays on the streets of LA it could have been amazing. Colbert should have never taken over for Letterman and definitely shouldn’t host the Emmys.

    Reply
  4. maregolden says:
    January 23, 2017 at 2:18 PM

    This is great news. I am actually going to watch them now!

    Reply
  5. Brock Hard says:
    January 23, 2017 at 2:23 PM

    Will he still have a job by then?

    Reply
  6. Donald says:
    January 23, 2017 at 2:39 PM

    Is he doing it as his Colbert Report persona? If not, no thanks.

    Reply
  7. Kevin says:
    January 23, 2017 at 2:49 PM

    Colbert is a great choice to host the Emmys on CBS. James Corden could have been the runner-up even though he’s already got the hosting gig for the Grammys.

    Reply
  8. HesterP says:
    January 23, 2017 at 3:54 PM

    Another reason to NOT watch.

    Reply
  9. ninamags says:
    January 23, 2017 at 3:58 PM

    Yay, Stephen!!

    Hopefully it will be just as biting and unrepentant as it’s been on his show lately.

    Reply
  10. Leanne says:
    January 23, 2017 at 4:26 PM

    We’ll see. He better keep politics out of it unlike the golden globes or I am turning it off. I used to love the show but the entertainment people have ruined it for Us who have supported them. It’s called “fans”.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 