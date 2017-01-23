Exclusive

Lucifer Video: Maze Offers Chloe Tips After Witnessing Bedroom Antics

Well, this is awkward.

When last we tuned into Fox’s Lucifer, Chloe’s lips danced with the Devil’s, as the show’s Will They/Won’t They couple up and did.

But was a kiss just a kiss, or more? In the exclusive sneak peek from tonight’s episode (airing at 9/8c), Chloe wakes to find Maze in her bedroom, popcorn in hand and fresh off watching some steamy action between the sheets. There is a twist, though, as you will see.

Elsewhere in tonight’s episode, Lucifer and Chloe investigate a mysterious masked killer who is poisoning college students — thus kicking off Tim DeKay’s two-episode arc as a baddie — while Charlotte visits Linda for advice on a touchy subject.

