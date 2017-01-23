TVLine Items: Lucifer Finds God (?), Lucci Hosts AMC Reunion and More

Lucifer is setting its sights on the Man Upstairs.

Psych vet Timothy Omundson will guest-star during a Season 2 episode of the Fox drama as God Johnson, a charming psychiatric patient who thinks he’s the Almighty God, EW.com reports.

VIDEOSLucifer: Maze Offers Chloe Tips After Witnessing Bedroom Antics

Lucifer sets out to prove that God Johnson is a phony, but in the process, he discovers that the man has knowledge of things that only his true Father would know.

Omundson’s recent TV credits include Galavant and Supernatural, where he played another biblical figure, Cain.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Susan Lucci will guest co-host Hallmark’s Home & Family program the week of Jan. 30 — and reunite with fellow All My Children alums Peter Bergman, Kim Delaney, Lawrence Lau, Eden Riegel, Kathleen Noone, Eva La Rue, John Callahan, Rebecca Budig and Cameron Mathison on the Thursday, Feb. 2 show, People.com reports.

* Season 2 of OWN’s original series Greenleaf will premiere on Wednesday, March 15 at 10/9c.

* Country singer Luke Bryan will perform the National Anthem at this year’s Super Bowl, airing Sunday, Feb. 5 on Fox.