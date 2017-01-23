Ratings: CBS' Hunted Has Solid Kickoff Leading Out of AFC Championship

Leading out of the NFL’s well-watched AFC championship game, CBS’ new reality competition hit the ground running.

RELATEDLady Gaga Confirms Super Bowl Halftime Stint: ‘It’s Not an Illusion’

The Patriots’ defeat of the Steelers drew 41.3 million total viewers and a 13.4 demo rating from 7 to 10 pm ET, on par with the fast nationals for last year’s primetime NFC championship (which did 40.7 mil/14.3 on Fox). The premiere of Hunted, in which pretty people didn’t do the smartest things to evade capture — like, say, buy the bus tickets but don’t use them! — then retained 11.8 million viewers and a 4.0 rating (per fast finals). That’s up 25 percent in the demo from CBS’ previous post-AFC championship primetime programming (Scorpion circa 2015, which did 12.2 mil with a 3.2 rating).

Hunted continues its run this Wednesday at 8/7c, in its regular time slot.

Sunday night’s only other bit of fresh fare, Fox’s Son of Zorn (2 mil/0.9), dropped 50 percent from its last outing, mired as it was amid a sea of reruns.