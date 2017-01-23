Ratings: CBS' Hunted Has Solid Kickoff Leading Out of AFC Championship

Leading out of the NFL’s well-watched AFC championship game, CBS’ new reality competition hit the ground running.
The Patriots’ defeat of the Steelers drew 41.3 million total viewers and a 13.4 demo rating from 7 to 10 pm ET, on par with the fast nationals for last year’s primetime NFC championship (which did 40.7 mil/14.3 on Fox). The premiere of Hunted, in which pretty people didn’t do the smartest things to evade capture — like, say, buy the bus tickets but don’t use them! — then retained 11.8 million viewers and a 4.0 rating (per fast finals). That’s up 25 percent in the demo from CBS’ previous post-AFC championship primetime programming (Scorpion circa 2015, which did 12.2 mil with a 3.2 rating).
Hunted continues its run this Wednesday at 8/7c, in its regular time slot.
Sunday night’s only other bit of fresh fare, Fox’s Son of Zorn (2 mil/0.9), dropped 50 percent from its last outing, mired as it was amid a sea of reruns.
Not a good sign for son of zorn that fox out it on opposite the afc championship
That’s because they decided to show a new episode of The Mick in its spot last week. Next week on Fox is Miss Universe. Then the Super Bowl. Then the following 2 weeks are the last 2 episodes. Few shows are going to be on Feb 26 against the Oscars. Fox is debuting Making History in Zorn’s slot March 5.
What are the chances the New England Patriots should win Super Bowl 51?
They were a 3 point favorite after last night’s game.
I thought Hunted was pretty good but once it starts on Wednesday I don’t think I’m going to be able to watch. It’s opposite Lethal Weapon and Arrow I think, both shows I watch. One question though. It seemed that these people clearly knew they were “going on the run” ahem, the calendar, lmao, so why didn’t they have cash on hand and burner phones. Was that against the rules or something because to me that should have been a no brainer. Using ATM’s is beyond stupid.
The show said contestants have $500 in a bank yet it clearly shows a couple of teams hitting ATMs and only taking out $100. It would seem it is a show rule that they start with no cash on hand and only their normal cell phones (no burners) that are fully disclosed to the show in advance.
Rule: They can only take out $100 at a time.
I watched the first 20 or 25 minutes of Hunted, then just turned off the tv. I didn’t really care about any of the people (fugitives?) and I thought they spent too much time introducing the investigatory team. Also, each team has $500 in an account that they can access through an ATM taking up to $100 each time, so they can be easily tracked from one location to another. That ruined it for me. Maybe I’ll try again on Wednesday.
They just have to learn to be smart about how the do the ATM’s. The first guy was smart. Do it close to home and get out of there in a hurry. The pretty couple…. first off terribly bad wigs weren’t suspicious at ALL…dummies. heh. Second, use the ATM machine at the bus station, buy the tickets and then actually take the bus? They may as well have painted a big target on their head clearly telling ALL where they were at. I liked all the commentary from the investigators and we really only met three of the teams so we still have a lot of introduction to go. I’m sure as time goes on, they won’t feel the need for so much introduction and commentary but I did like them keeping me informed of what they were looking for and doing as far as investigation. I would like to know the rules though.. since this is not a “real” chase but is instead a simulation of a “real” chase what were the contestants told they can and cannot do? For example, those I was watching with wondered why the Red Bearded Defense Attorney didn’t shave his beard when he arrived at his friends house. is there some rule about NOT altering your appearance? Still, I really enjoyed the premiere and look forward to Wednesday’s continuation.
Man, I hope Stephen King is getting paid for an idea he came up with 35 years ago….
Hunted seems too fixed with weird rules. As someone stated before, why not have gobs of cash and burner phones at the ready? Why are they wearing such inappropriate clothes! At least the two friends had the right idea and packed a tent, but using friends, family and familiar places seems like a setup to me. Not sure I’ll watch much more if the “fugitives” are beyond stupid.
Agreed it seemed like it was being highly dumb. The friends though with the tent seemed to have a good idea. Now if you could get into a relatively remote area with limited tech coverage and live in the tent for a decent stretch you have a chance of going deep into your time on the run.
I also wonder if one of the other staged conditions on the ATM cash grabs is one of the team members need to do it directly. Would seem to make sense to get a somewhat trusted person outside the team to be the one to hit the keys on the terminal.
On the bus side, buying a ticket and then never catching the bus and heading a different direction would have been a perfect diversion…
Seriously! Don’t actually get on the bus!
Or get out before the final stop. That’s what I was expecting them to do.
Is it bad I hope this flops so The Amazing Race can come back and take its place? It seems like CBS is trying to do a cheap knockoff with a different concept…
TAR ain’t coming back early.
At least it’s coming back. Still mad at CBS for the far, far too long delay.
It is only 8 episodes, so The Amazing Race wouldn’t be taking its spot anyway as there’s no way they could finish that show before Survivor returns in March.