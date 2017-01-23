Britney Ever After First Look: Lifetime Trailer Is a Hair-Razing Experience

By /

Still not sure this is gonna, er, work, b**ch.

Britney Spears Biopic Photos
Frankie Cena as Chris Kirkpatrick, Connor Paton as Lance Bass, Nathan Keyes as Justin Timberlake, Matt Visser as Joey Fatone, and Zac Vran as JC Chasez Launch Gallery

The trailer for Britney Ever After that Lifetime dropped on Monday makes it clear that the biopic will follow the pop superstar from the top of the charts to the depths of despair — and back. But what’s likeliest to stick with you after viewing the promo is its glimpse of the TV movie’s reenactment of the singer’s infamous 2007 head-shaving incident.

RELATED2017 Renewal Scorecard: What’s Coming Back? What’s Getting Cancelled? What’s on the Bubble?

Even if you didn’t feel for her then, you kinda have to when you see Natasha Bassett (Camp) replaying Spears’ “rock-bottom” moment. Britney, premiering Saturday, Feb. 18, at 8/7c, also stars Clayton Chitty (Power Rangers) as Kevin Federline and Nathan Keyes (Cleaners) as Justin Timberlake.

Press PLAY above to check out the trailer, then hit the comments. Does it make you wanna say “Gimme more” or “Leave Britney alone!” Hit the comments.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 Comments
  1. sunshine says:
    January 23, 2017 at 11:23 AM

    Nope. Don’t have to feel sorry for her druggie years. Such an old boring storyline, poor little famous kid can’t take the success and turns to self destruction. This show should emphasize her redemption back to decency, now there’s a good storyline. Good for her.

    Reply
ad
 