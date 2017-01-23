Britney Ever After First Look: Lifetime Trailer Is a Hair-Razing Experience

Still not sure this is gonna, er, work, b**ch.

The trailer for Britney Ever After that Lifetime dropped on Monday makes it clear that the biopic will follow the pop superstar from the top of the charts to the depths of despair — and back. But what’s likeliest to stick with you after viewing the promo is its glimpse of the TV movie’s reenactment of the singer’s infamous 2007 head-shaving incident.

Even if you didn’t feel for her then, you kinda have to when you see Natasha Bassett (Camp) replaying Spears’ “rock-bottom” moment. Britney, premiering Saturday, Feb. 18, at 8/7c, also stars Clayton Chitty (Power Rangers) as Kevin Federline and Nathan Keyes (Cleaners) as Justin Timberlake.

Press PLAY above to check out the trailer, then hit the comments. Does it make you wanna say “Gimme more” or “Leave Britney alone!” Hit the comments.