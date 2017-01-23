Monday’s episode of Beyond (Freeform, 9/8c) marks the first season’s official halfway point, so why not take the opportunity to brush up on what we’ve learned thus far?

After all, considering that Holden is still trying to piece everything together, we wouldn’t blame you for being a little lost yourselves. (And trust us, things only become more complicated moving forward.)

Fortunately, TVLine has an exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette in which several cast members — including star Burkely Duffield — break down a few of the show’s more, shall we say, intricate plot points. Questions like “What is The Realm?” and “How does Willa communicate with Arthur?” are all tackled.

We’ll have more scoop as we inch closer to Beyond‘s finale. For now, hit PLAY on the video above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below: What are your hopes for the rest of Season 1?