Beyond Cast Explains 'The Realm' and Other Season 1 Mysteries — Watch

Monday’s episode of Beyond (Freeform, 9/8c) marks the first season’s official halfway point, so why not take the opportunity to brush up on what we’ve learned thus far?

After all, considering that Holden is still trying to piece everything together, we wouldn’t blame you for being a little lost yourselves. (And trust us, things only become more complicated moving forward.)

Fortunately, TVLine has an exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette in which several cast members — including star Burkely Duffield — break down a few of the show’s more, shall we say, intricate plot points. Questions like “What is The Realm?” and “How does Willa communicate with Arthur?” are all tackled.

We’ll have more scoop as we inch closer to Beyond‘s finale. For now, hit PLAY on the video above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below: What are your hopes for the rest of Season 1?

5 Comments
  1. wrstlgirl says:
    January 23, 2017 at 3:28 PM

    Enjoying this series :-)

    Reply
  2. Temperance says:
    January 23, 2017 at 4:04 PM

    Burkely is still a little babyfaced, but without a shirt? *fans self*

    Reply
  3. wgsecretary says:
    January 23, 2017 at 4:05 PM

    I really enjoyed this show! If you have Hulu, the entire season has been available since it debuted on Freeform. I’ve already watched the entire first season. I hope there’s a second!

    Reply
  4. Dave says:
    January 23, 2017 at 4:22 PM

    I’m not a binge viewer. I kinda like my old school once a week pattern for my shows. This is a decent show but it’s one of those don’t expect answers shows like Lost.

    Reply
