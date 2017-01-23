SNL's Trump, Alec Baldwin, to Host for Record-Breaking 17th Time

“Amazing, incredible” news: Saturday Night Live‘s resident Donald Trump impersonator, Alec Baldwin, is set to outright host the sketch series for a record-breaking 17th time (or 58th time, per #AlternativeFacts).
On the heels of the news that Kristen Stewart will host the show’s next outing, on Feb. 4, NBC has announced that Baldwin — who was conspicuously MIA from this weekend’s, post-inauguration telecast — will formally lord over Studio 8H the following week, on Feb. 11.
Making his second appearance as musical guest that night will be Grammy Award winner Ed Sheeran, whose third studio album, “÷,” will be released March 3.
This makes me happy…or not. Alec Baldwin makes SNL funny again whether he’s playing Donald Trump and everything else.
It’s interesting that Alec is officially hosting this February after spending most of this season as a featured guest performer!
Glad Alec will hosting the show again. He’s funny on SNL.
Baldwin scored himself the most secure job in the world. Absolutely no chance they’ll be running out of lampooning material until long after he’s vacated the White House.
