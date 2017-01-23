SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Felicity Jones" Episode 1715 -- Pictured: Alec Baldwin as President Elect Donald J. Trump during the Trump Press Conference Cold Open on January 14th, 2017 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)
SNL's Trump, Alec Baldwin, to Host for Record-Breaking 17th Time

“Amazing, incredible” news: Saturday Night Live‘s resident Donald Trump impersonator, Alec Baldwin, is set to outright host the sketch series for a record-breaking 17th time (or 58th time, per #AlternativeFacts).

On the heels of the news that Kristen Stewart will host the show’s next outing, on Feb. 4, NBC has announced that Baldwin — who was conspicuously MIA from this weekend’s, post-inauguration telecast — will formally lord over Studio 8H the following week, on Feb. 11.

Making his second appearance as musical guest that night will be Grammy Award winner Ed Sheeran, whose third studio album, “÷,” will be released March 3.

  1. Kevin says:
    January 23, 2017 at 9:23 AM

    This makes me happy…or not. Alec Baldwin makes SNL funny again whether he’s playing Donald Trump and everything else.

    Reply
  2. Chris says:
    January 23, 2017 at 9:34 AM

    I know it will never happen but I’d love to see canteen boy again, Adams got a new Netflix movie to promote. Still one of my favorite Baldwin sketches. Or he should just be trump the entire episode that would be amazing and really piss off the tangerine toddler.

    Reply
  3. Beth says:
    January 23, 2017 at 9:40 AM

    I am so bored of hearing about Trump and anything related to him

    Reply
    • Anne says:
      January 23, 2017 at 11:24 AM

      Well then you really ought to take a four year nap. And we can’t stop talking about him, the risk of becoming complacent is too high.

      Reply
  4. Philip says:
    January 23, 2017 at 9:47 AM

    It’s interesting that Alec is officially hosting this February after spending most of this season as a featured guest performer!

    Isn’t there usually 3 episodes in February for sweeps. If so, I wonder why they haven’t announced the third host.

    What is the new episode for the remainder of the season? Does anyone know?

    Reply
    • Chris says:
      January 23, 2017 at 9:55 AM

      They usually release them month by month unless I’m mistaken so we won’t know the rest of the season until it’s closer. Ther s probaly 6 or 7 left after Baldwin depending if the do 20 or 21 this year.

      Reply
    • Brian says:
      January 23, 2017 at 10:18 AM

      There hasn’t been 3 episodes in February since 2012. There was only a single episode in 2014 and 2015.

      Reply
  5. JScout says:
    January 23, 2017 at 9:56 AM

    This is good news. I missed Baldwin on this week’s show, though Putin open was funny. #AlternativeFacts. What a way to start an administration, with lies. Not really surprising considering he and his people lied all the way through the campaign.

    Reply
  6. Scott says:
    January 23, 2017 at 10:13 AM

    Get over it crybaby liberals Trump won that lying B Hillary lost . It a time to grow up and put your big person pants on .

    Reply
    • Jeremy says:
      January 23, 2017 at 10:18 AM

      You’re the only one talking about Hillary, snowflake. We’ve moved on to talking about our brand new sociopath of a President!

      Reply
    • Cas says:
      January 23, 2017 at 10:20 AM

      Lol lying. You realize that Trump lies all the time right? Or what do you call alternative facts?

      Reply
    • Chris says:
      January 23, 2017 at 10:28 AM

      You also realize all republicans did for the last 8 years was complain about Obama

      Reply
    • Mark says:
      January 23, 2017 at 10:29 AM

      Trump lost the popular vote by 3 million. If 80,000 people in 3 states had stayed home, he wouldn’t have won the electoral vote.

      Reply
      • Scott says:
        January 23, 2017 at 10:37 AM

        Like i said stop crying . And Obama did nothing right for eight yeas except screw everything up oh yea he also put a man in the women’s rest room . He’s right up there with JFK who put a man on the moon .

        Reply
        • Chris says:
          January 23, 2017 at 10:42 AM

          No I’m gonna use my constitutional right to speak up. He put a man in the women’s room ? What ?

          Reply
        • LADY_in_MD says:
          January 23, 2017 at 10:44 AM

          Just wanted to point out this quote from your beloved Trump

          “There’s a big move to create new bathrooms” for transgender people alone, Mr. Trump said. “First of all, I think that would be discriminatory in a certain way. It would be unbelievably expensive for businesses and for the country. Leave it the way it is.”

          Reply
    • LADY_in_MD says:
      January 23, 2017 at 10:41 AM

      Tell that to the man who is constantly on twitter whinning about a sketch COMEDY show or a magazine or actress who he doesn’t like.

      Reply
    • Anne says:
      January 23, 2017 at 11:26 AM

      Even if Hillary won, sketch shows have been poking fun at and criticizing elected officials for decades. So if she had won, they’d be taking jabs at her too.
      .
      It’s just easier with Trump because he’s already a charicature

      Reply
  7. Joey Padron says:
    January 23, 2017 at 10:40 AM

    Glad Alec will hosting the show again. He’s funny on SNL.

    Reply
  8. Fan says:
    January 23, 2017 at 10:56 AM

    Alec is incredibly overrated!

    Reply
  9. Tony Lang says:
    January 23, 2017 at 11:11 AM

    Baldwin scored himself the most secure job in the world. Absolutely no chance they’ll be running out of lampooning material until long after he’s vacated the White House.

    Reply
