Quotes of the Week: Young Pope, SNL, Chicago Fire, Girl Meets World and More

Little-known fact: The best way to prepare for today’s NFL conference championships is by reading Quotes of the Week. (It’s true, we swear.)

This time around, we’ve got The Young Pope‘s penchant for a certain beverage, a Paula Abdul reference on Lucifer, Home Improvement admiration on Fresh Off the Boat and a dramatic exchange from Girl Meets World‘s series finale. 

Quotes of the Week for Jan. 15, 2017
Also included in our roundup: double doses of Saturday Night Live and The Big Bang Theory.

Check out the gallery on the right – or click here for direct access — then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves!

1 Comment
  1. Kia says:
    January 22, 2017 at 9:45 AM

    I can’t believe you guys didn’t include Bones this week. They had so many great quotes!

    “Snipers they do not fire blanks.”
    “And in that analogy my ovaries are what? Target practice?”

