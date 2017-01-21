Kristen Stewart SNL
Shutterstock

Kristen Stewart to Host SNL

By /

Kristen Stewart will soon make her Saturday Night Live hosting debut.

SNL: Top 10 Sketches From Fall 2016
8. VP DEBATE COLD OPEN Oct. 8 (Host: Lin-Manuel Miranda) This vice presidential debate sketch quickly morphs into Donald Trump "app-la-gizing" on CNN in wake of the Access Hollywood bus tape scandal, and Hillary Clinton celebrating what many thought would be the final nail in her competitor's coffin. Watch it here. Launch Gallery

RELATEDIs Days of Our Lives Cancelled? NBC Boss Says: ‘I Don’t Think It’s Over Yet’

The Twilight alum (whose ghost flick Personal Shopper goes wide in March?) will lord over Studio 8H when SNL returns on Feb. 4, NBC announced during this weekend’s telecast.

“Scars To Your Beautiful” singer Alessia Cara will serve as the musical guest.

Will you tune in to see Kristen Stewart host SNL in February?

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 Comments
  1. Steven says:
    January 21, 2017 at 9:05 PM

    She never shows emotion. Why?!

    Reply
  2. A. D. says:
    January 21, 2017 at 9:06 PM

    Ugh…scraping the bottom now…she’s a horrible actress.

    Reply
  3. Kevin says:
    January 21, 2017 at 9:15 PM

    Wish SNL should never booked Kristen Stewart as host.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 