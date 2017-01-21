Kristen Stewart to Host SNL

Kristen Stewart will soon make her Saturday Night Live hosting debut.
The Twilight alum (whose ghost flick Personal Shopper goes wide in March?) will lord over Studio 8H when SNL returns on Feb. 4, NBC announced during this weekend’s telecast.
“Scars To Your Beautiful” singer Alessia Cara will serve as the musical guest.
Will you tune in to see Kristen Stewart host SNL in February?
She never shows emotion. Why?!
Ugh…scraping the bottom now…she’s a horrible actress.
Wish SNL should never booked Kristen Stewart as host.