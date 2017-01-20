Witchblade Reboot in the Works at NBC From Vampire Diaries Showrunner

Time to get that magical bracelet out of storage.
NBC is rebooting Witchblade, the comic-book series that already inspired a short-lived TNT drama, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The new version, which has scored a script commitment from the network, will launch with a pilot written by Vampire Diaries showrunner Caroline Dries; CSI producer Carol Mendelsohn is also on board as an executive producer.
Witchblade centers on Sara Pezzini, a homicide detective who discovers a bracelet that gives her incredible crime-solving abilities. The bracelet — known as the Witchblade — also prepares Sara to fight off supernatural evil. Yancy Butler starred in a TNT adaptation of Witchblade from 2001 to 2002, but that version only lasted for two seasons.
NBC’s recent past with comic-book shows has been spotty: Constantine got the axe after just one season, and their much-hyped Heroes revival fizzled out quickly. But they are debuting the DC Comics comedy Powerless next month, and with Grimm ending later this year, Witchblade might just be the action-packed genre drama the network is seeking to fill the Friday-night gap.
Since Frequency may not get a second season, I say Peyton List as Sara Pezzini.
OMFG, perfect casting choice! Perfect!
I loved the 2001 version, and thought Yancy was perfect too, but I also love Peyton, and she resembles Yancy enough for it to be spot-on.
Yeah, that’s why I said Peyton.