Witchblade Reboot in the Works at NBC From Vampire Diaries Showrunner

Time to get that magical bracelet out of storage.

NBC is rebooting Witchblade, the comic-book series that already inspired a short-lived TNT drama, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The new version, which has scored a script commitment from the network, will launch with a pilot written by Vampire Diaries showrunner Caroline Dries; CSI producer Carol Mendelsohn is also on board as an executive producer.

Witchblade centers on Sara Pezzini, a homicide detective who discovers a bracelet that gives her incredible crime-solving abilities. The bracelet — known as the Witchblade — also prepares Sara to fight off supernatural evil. Yancy Butler starred in a TNT adaptation of Witchblade from 2001 to 2002, but that version only lasted for two seasons.

NBC’s recent past with comic-book shows has been spotty: Constantine got the axe after just one season, and their much-hyped Heroes revival fizzled out quickly. But they are debuting the DC Comics comedy Powerless next month, and with Grimm ending later this year, Witchblade might just be the action-packed genre drama the network is seeking to fill the Friday-night gap.

Are you ready for a new take on Witchblade? Hit the comments and share your thoughts on the news.

3 Comments
  1. Mary says:
    January 20, 2017 at 3:31 PM

    Since Frequency may not get a second season, I say Peyton List as Sara Pezzini.

    Reply
