The Good Place Season Finale: Forking Brilliant or Forking Strange?

Warning: The following contains spoilers for the Good Place finale
Eleanor Shellstrop, you’ve been duped — and so have we?
The Good Place wrapped up Season 1 on Thursday night with a major twist: The Good Place is actually The Bad Place. What the fork?!
Once promoted to architect, Michael decides to innovate by crafting a neighborhood where Eleanor, Jason, Chidi and Tahani would do all the work by torturing each other. For each of them, that so-called perfect world is actually the place of nightmares: Eleanor is surrounded by people better than her; Chidi is stuck in “an ethical clusterfork”; Tahani can’t win Chidi’s love; and Jason is constantly needled by Tahani to talk. (Apparently, not all torture is created equally.)
It’s obvious why Eleanor and Jason landed there, but what did the seemingly good Chidi and Tahani do to deserve such an awful afterlife? Chidi made all his friends and family miserable with his indecisiveness, while Tahani’s charitable work was motivated by a desire to prove her parents wrong, stick it to her sister and become famous enough to stalk Ryan Gosling at the Met Ball, which she did — “a couple times, actually,” she reveals. As for everyone else in the neighborhood, they were just playing their parts.
When Eleanor figures out the evil plot, Michael announces his plan to erase all their memories and restart the scheme with some tweaks. Before he can wipe the slate clean, Eleanor puts a note in Janet’s mouth. Then she reawakens in The Good Place, where Michael once again greets her in his office. After a tour of the neighborhood and an introduction to her hot, mailman soulmate, Eleanor gets a visit from Janet, who delivers the note: “Eleanor — find Chidi.”
“What the fork is a Chidi?” Eleanor replies.
Good Place fans, did the finale have you saying, “What the fork was that?” Or was it a pleasant surprise? Hit the comments with your thoughts, plus grade it!
I was really surprised by the twist ending I didn’t see it coming but it makes it really hard to Magine how they could do a season two without it being a complete retread of season one now that the secrets out how do they keep it interesting how do they keep it fresh
Well, as Michael said there were going to be a few tweaks (Eleanor’s new “soul mate” for one) and then Eleanor trying to figure out WTH a Chidi is, so I’m looking forward to the new season. Great Twist!
I had been wondering how the concept behind this series would be good for more than a limited number of episodes and now we know. Like the Prisoner series from the sixties with Patrick McGoohan, we now have protagonists fighting against a system designed to crush them. And, of course, we already see that there are circles revolving within other circles with the other side where failure is not an acceptable option. I see this moving away from a lighthearted romp into the afterlife to a more serious dramedy.
I thought it was a fun twist. Makes me interested to see how Eleanor reacts with the new setup next season (hopefully!)
Worth pointing out, though, Tahani said she wanted to “snog” Ryan Gosling at the Met Ball.
Such a great show would be a shame if it doenst come back. I love Eleanor and Chidi together. although I wonder why Eleanor didn’t write something more telling on her note to help her remember
I believe Tahani wanted to smog Ryan Gosling, not stalk him.
I was delighted by the way things went! I really hope this show gets a second season. I was glad to see Michael show an evil side. I hope they run with that next go-round!
I thought the finale was great. Definitely had me saying, what the fork!?!?
I’d been thinking all along that there was something fishy about the good place – too many inconsistencies – so this reversal made perfect sense to me. And what a great reversal it was to see Ted Danson go from Michael to Mike. It, ll be interesting to see where they take this (if the show is renewed) – who knows, maybe the bad place isn’t really the bad place, either.
It’s not often that a tv show completely shocks me. I honestly didn’t see this coming at all, but once it was revealed it made perfect sense. I think it’ll be interesting to see how these people connect in a totally different scenario. I was still on the fence about this show before the break, but it’s definitely grabbed my attention now. Hopefully we’ll be able to see how this new plot line develops next season
I still love the show, but that twist was…kind of a stretch.
Great ending for a great season. If it comes back, they’ve earned my loyalty. If it doesn’t they leave with my thanks.
I did not see that coming. I loved it!!!
Once Mike said that he was going to erase their memory, it made me wonder if this was their first go-round in the bad place. Perhaps Mike has done this a few times already, and each time someone else figures it out.
I’m super excited to see where the series goes. RENEW IT, please!!
I didn’t see that ending coming at all, but thought it was awesome. I’ve really loved this show and hope it comes back next season!
I had a feeling there was some kind of twist to this, but I did NOT see that coming!! Really really well done- I am really hoping they get a second season.