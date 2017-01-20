ABC Orders Diablo Cody's Pilot Adaptation of UK's Raised by Wolves

ABC has ordered a pilot adaptation of the UK comedy Raised by Wolves, from Academy Award winner Diablo Cody (Juno).

Produced by Greg Berlanti’s eponymous shingle and Big Talk Productions in association with Warner Bros. TV, the single-camera project follows Sheila Gable, who is described as “one tough mother struggling to support her five opinionated, eccentric kids on a shoestring budget in a Midwestern town.”

Cody will pen the pilot and serve as an EP alongside Berlanti and his partner Sarah Schechter, plus others.

Across the pond, Raised by Wolves ran for 13 episodes, ending this past August.