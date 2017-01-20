Ratings: Mom, Life in Pieces Hit Highs; The Good Place Steady With Finale

Chris Pratt on Mom
Chris Pratt’s visit to wife Anna Faris’ Mom on Thursday night drew 8.5 million total viewers and a 1.7 demo rating, up 15 and 31 percent to hit and tie season highs for the CBS sitcom.

Leading out of that, Life in Pieces (6.9 mil/1.5) rose 25 percent in the demo to match its season high.

Opening the Eye’s night, Big Bang Theory (15.1 mil/3.3) was down about 9 percent from its last fresh outing, while The Great Indoors (8.1 mil/1.7) was up. At 10 pm, Pure Genius (5.3 mil/0.8) dipped a tenth to match its series low in the demo.

Elsewhere….

NBC | The Good Place‘s hour-long finale averaged 3.9 mil/1.1, on par with last week. Chicago Med (6.3 mil/1.2) dipped a tenth, while The Blacklist (5 mil/1.0) again held onto its demo low while marking a new nadir in total audience.

ABC | Leading out of Grey’s (4 mil/0.8) and Scandal (3 mil/0.6) reruns, ABC’s America’s First Family: The Trumps Go to Washington special did 4.9 mil and a 0.9.

FOX | Hell’s Kitchen (3.9 mil/1.3) ticked up, My Kitchen Rules (2.5 mil/0.9) was flat.

