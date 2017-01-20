Malcolm Jamal Warner Cast Ten Days in the Valley ABC Kyra Sedgwick
Malcolm-Jamal Warner Joins Cast of ABC Drama Ten Days in the Valley

The Theo Huxtable comeback continues: Malcolm-Jamal Warner has joined the cast of the upcoming ABC drama Ten Days in the Valley.

According to our sister site Deadline, Warner will be a series regular on the show, which has already received a straight-to-series order from the network. Emmy winner Kyra Sedgwick (The Closer) stars as TV producer Jane Sadler, whose young daughter goes missing, mirroring the cop drama she produces; Warner will co-star as Matt, the head writer on Jane’s TV show. Erika Christensen (Parenthood) has also joined the cast as Jane’s psychologist sister.

Warner is, of course, still best known for his eight seasons as son Theo Huxtable on the ’80s NBC sitcom The Cosby Show. But he’s returned to the small screen in recent years, most notably as O.J. Simpson’s best friend Al Cowlings in FX’s The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. This year alone, he’s already appeared on Fox’s Lethal Weapon and Amazon’s Sneaky Pete. Warner is also slated to play Retta’s love interest on Bravo’s Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce this season.

1 Comment
  1. lechatnoir says:
    January 20, 2017 at 2:01 PM

    blimey! he is a dead ringer for pastor eddie long.

    Reply
