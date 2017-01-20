Transparent Creator's I Love Dick Gets Premiere Date at Amazon

Amazon’s I Love Dick will drop in May.

The newest series from Transparent creator Jill Soloway and Sarah Gubbins will be available to view on Friday, May 12, the streaming video service announced Friday.

The drama, which is based on Chris Kraus’ 1997 novel, stars Kathryn Hahn (Transparent) as Chris, a New York filmmaker who follows her academic husband Sylvére (played by Griffin Dunne, House of Lies) to Texas for a writing residency. That’s where she meets Dick, a scholar played by Kevin Bacon (The Following), and — per the official synopsis — “an infuriating and beguiling exchange with this enigmatic, macho character unleashes in her a dramatic awakening.”

Soloway executive-produces the new series with Transparent‘s Andrea Sperling and Victor Hsu and Gubbins.