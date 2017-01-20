I Love Dick Series Premiere Date Amazon
Courtesy of Amazon

Transparent Creator's I Love Dick Gets Premiere Date at Amazon

By /

Amazon’s I Love Dick will drop in May.

The newest series from Transparent creator Jill Soloway and Sarah Gubbins will be available to view on Friday, May 12, the streaming video service announced Friday.

RELATEDApocalyptic Comedy Good Omens, From American Gods Author, Coming to Amazon as Limited Series Event

The drama, which is based on Chris Kraus’ 1997 novel, stars Kathryn Hahn (Transparent) as Chris, a New York filmmaker who follows her academic husband Sylvére (played by Griffin Dunne, House of Lies) to Texas for a writing residency. That’s where she meets Dick, a scholar played by Kevin Bacon (The Following), and — per the official synopsis — “an infuriating and beguiling exchange with this enigmatic, macho character unleashes in her a dramatic awakening.”

Soloway executive-produces the new series with Transparent‘s Andrea Sperling and Victor Hsu and Gubbins.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

No Comments
ad
 