House of Cards Season 5 Premiere Date Announced by Netflix

Leave it to Frank Underwood to hijack Donald Trump’s big day.

Netflix announced early Friday (aka Inauguration Day) via a haunting promo that House of Cards‘ fifth season will debut on May 30.

The clip, which can be viewed below, opens on an extreme close-up of an American flag as children can be heard reciting the “Pledge of Allegiance.” As the camera pulls back, it’s revealed that the flag is upside down (a fitting nod to the show’s logo).

The Kevin Spacey-Robin Wright drama faces arguably its biggest test in Season 5, which will be the first season without series creator Beau Willimon at the helm.

Watch the teaser below