Grimm Season 6 Episode 3 Video David Giuntoli Directs
Grimm's David Giuntoli Makes His Directorial Debut: Get a Sneak Peek

Capt. Renard continues to keep in the Grimm gang in his sights in this week’s episode, and it’s not looking good for Nick & Co. — just in case you thought David Giuntoli‘s directorial debut would be a fanciful bottle episode or a lighthearted musical romp.

As the exclusive sneak peek from tonight’s hour (NBC, 8/7c) shows us, Nick & Co. are hard at work in the Spice Shop basement when the cops case the place — and nearly nab Monroe in the process. After they leave, the Blutbad makes tracks to his pals downstairs, and they mobilize quickly.

RELATEDGrimm Season 6: Sasha Roiz Previews Renard’s Fall From Grace, Unlikely Ally

In the chaos, Wu makes a wry good point: “We should’ve killed Renard when we had the chance.”

Press PLAY on the video below to watch a clip from Giuntoli’s first episode in front of and behind the camera, then hit the comments with your thoughts!

