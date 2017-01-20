Broad City vs. Inauguration Day: Watch Abbi and Ilana Face the 'Apocalypse'

The broads of Broad City have weathered their fair share of storms — including a hellish detour en route to a dog wedding — but nothing could have prepared them for Jan. 20, 2017.

Comedy Central on Friday released a special Inauguration Day episode — if this was 2001, I’d call it a webisode — in which Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer‘s characters brace themselves for the official swearing in of Donald Trump as president of these here United States.

Naturally, Abbi remains focused on what’s currently important (“I’m sorry, I don’t want a mustache for the apocalypse”), while Ilana plots for the future (“Mustaches are gonna be currency soon”).

But is it really the end of their/our world? Hit PLAY on the video above to find out, then drop a comment below: How are you bracing for the inauguration?`

