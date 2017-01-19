Watch Stephen Colbert's Colbert Report Persona Return to The Late Show

At the end of President Obama’s last week in office, Stephen Colbert‘s beloved alter ego from his Colbert Report days showed up on The Late Show Thursday to bid the prez goodbye.

Yeah, yeah, we know — and Colbert points out in the video released ahead of the broadcast — that the character he’s play is not the exact same persona he embodied in his Comedy Central show.

VIDEOSStephen Colbert Helps Obama Punch Up His Résumé in Late Show Clip

“How many times to I have to scream that at the lawyers?” he asks before explaining that he is the previously introduced “identical twin cousin” of that conservative poster child.

After explaining Jon Stewart’s absence (the former Daily Show host is out in the woods, “teaching a wounded moose to read,” Colbert says, mocking the New Jersey animal sanctuary Stewart and his wife opened after his TV show ended), Colbert moves over and allows “Stephen Colbert” to sit behind the desk and bid the Commander in Chief adieu via the Word Werd.

Press PLAY on the video above to get a sneak peek at tonight’s episode.