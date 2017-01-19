Ratings: Speechless Tops Wednesday; Blindspot Dips to New Lows

ABC’s Speechless this Wednesday drew 5.4 million total viewers and a 1.6 rating, slipping two tenths in the demo week-to-week yet topping the night in that measure.

Opening the network’s night, a special Fresh off the Boat (5.5 mil/1.5) rose 41 and 25 percent from its Tuesday outing, scoring a best-since-premiere rating. Leading out of a Modern Family rerun, black-ish (4.6 mil/1.5) slipped 19 percent and two tenths. A tear-jerking Match Game (3.5 mil/1.0) was down 16 percent and a tenth.

Over on NBC, Blindspot (4.7 mil/0.9) dipped to new series lows, while SVU (6.4 mil/1.4) and Chicago PD (6.9 mil/1.5) were steady in the demo, with the latter drawing a season’s best audience (for a Wednesday outing).

CBS’ Undercover Boss (5.9 mil/1.1) was steady, while the People’s Choice Awards (6.7 mil/1.2) added eyeballs versus last year yet dipped a tenth in the demo.

Fox’s Lethal Weapon (6.3 mil/1.4) was steady, Star (4 mil/1.2) slipped two tenths.

The CW’s penultimate Frequency (780K/0.2) was flat.

