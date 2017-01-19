Ratings: Speechless Tops Wednesday; Blindspot Dips to New Lows

ABC’s Speechless this Wednesday drew 5.4 million total viewers and a 1.6 rating, slipping two tenths in the demo week-to-week yet topping the night in that measure.
Opening the network’s night, a special Fresh off the Boat (5.5 mil/1.5) rose 41 and 25 percent from its Tuesday outing, scoring a best-since-premiere rating. Leading out of a Modern Family rerun, black-ish (4.6 mil/1.5) slipped 19 percent and two tenths. A tear-jerking Match Game (3.5 mil/1.0) was down 16 percent and a tenth.
Over on NBC, Blindspot (4.7 mil/0.9) dipped to new series lows, while SVU (6.4 mil/1.4) and Chicago PD (6.9 mil/1.5) were steady in the demo, with the latter drawing a season’s best audience (for a Wednesday outing).
CBS’ Undercover Boss (5.9 mil/1.1) was steady, while the People’s Choice Awards (6.7 mil/1.2) added eyeballs versus last year yet dipped a tenth in the demo.
Fox’s Lethal Weapon (6.3 mil/1.4) was steady, Star (4 mil/1.2) slipped two tenths.
The CW’s penultimate Frequency (780K/0.2) was flat.
Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email insideline@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.
I wish I could be mad that Blindspot is flagging, but I guess that’s the point. If it was worth caring about, it’d be doing better. All the character storylines are a lazy, WTF soapy mess; Weller’s a man whore; and the procedural element is hit or miss.
I completely agree. I loved the first season, but this season has been a hot mess. They took the best part of season one (the team unit) and blew it up and are apparently shocked that fans hated it. And don’t get me started on the bizarre creepiness that was Weller and Nas. Much as I like Archie Punjabi, that character is weird and out of place.
I agree 100%! This show started out great and then it started tanking! It makes no sense and I hate how Weller’s character has developed.
Totally agree this whole story line with Weller and Nas and the baby momma plus Roman and the Mom wish they stuck to solving the tattoos
How is Weller a man whore? He’s sleep with what….two women in two years? How does that make him a man whore? I do agree that his storylines with the baby and Nas were completely forced and pointless.
Yay! :)
That was a really good episode, too — though I found it more sweet than LOL funny, I thought it did a lovely job of using two fairly stock sitcom plots (family gets sick, big brother goes into protective mode when little sister is crushing on a boy) to explore the family members’ roles and somewhat deepen their relationships with one another. Especially loved the stuff with Maya and Jimmy (and I cannot wait to see what they might do for a Valentine’s Day episode). <3
Yay! to what. I am so tired of people not mentioning what show they are referring to, particularly when this article is about the ratings of ALL of the night’s network shows!
I love Speechless, it’s my favourite of all the new shows this season. So glad it’s doing well.
Match Game didn’t record for me last night. How was it tear-jerking?
The WED 8 time slot does BLINDSPOT no favors. I understand wanting to launch behind THE VOICE but let a show stay put. Seems many of these densely conspiracy-type plotted series (another example QUANTICO) suffer sophomore slumps. I find them dull after a while with all the aimless twists and turns. Shore up BLINDSPOT and try again later. TIMELESS is more suited for the earlier run. Maybe it may find an audience there as it might have broader appeal among teens and kids.
Go Speechless! Really enjoying this show.
Poor Blindspot. I knew that move was going to hurt them and it sure has. Right now Laura had more viewers and her demo was better. Good for Lethal Weapon to stay steady this is an easy renewal for FOX. Star on the other hand is anything but, still better than what most of FOX does but not good numbers for new show.