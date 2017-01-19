Power Rangers Trailer Offers First Look at Bryan Cranston's Zordon in Action

After 10,000 years — or at least a few months — of patience, fans on Thursday were rewarded with a full-length trailer for the upcoming big-screen adaptation of Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers.

Simply titled Power Rangers, the movie rehashes the origins of the original five Rangers — Jason, the Red Ranger (played by Dacre Montgomery); Kimberly, the Pink Ranger (Naomi Scott); Trini, the Yellow Ranger (Becky Gomez); Billy, the Blue Ranger (RJ Cyler); and Zack, the Black Ranger (Ludi Lin) — with a grittier edge.

In addition to our first look at the Rangers in full battle mode, this new trailer also reveals giant head Zordon (voiced by Bryan Cranston) and neurotic robot Alpha (voiced by Bill Hader), the duo responsible for guiding the Rangers in their fight against the evil Rita Repulsa (played by Elizabeth Banks).

Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers ran for three seasons on Fox Kids, from 1993 to 1995.

Hit PLAY on the full-length trailer above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below: Will you go (go) to theaters on March 24?

