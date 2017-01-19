Samantha Bee: Kellyanne Conway Is the Supergirl of Deflecting Questions

Samantha Bee on Wednesday took a moment to thank Donald Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway for both changing history and possibly ending it.
In a scathing takedown, the Full Frontal host explained why Trump’s “omnipresent spokescobra” wasn’t being celebrated by feminists as the first woman to run a successful presidential campaign.
“Oh my god, you guys, it’s so unfair,” Bee said sarcastically. “A woman pulls off the historic feat of electing a sexual predator who thinks women should be punished for having abortions and feminists don’t celebrate her with a Vogue cover.”
Bee then turned her attention to Conway’s history of “fighting for, and/or against women’s rights,” pointing out that she once spoke about against PBS cartoon Arthur for including a child with two moms, and a speech she gave at a Women’s Conservative Network gathering where she argued that “looking feminine” was a more important attribute to women in the workplace than their feminist ideologies.
“As racists who don’t feel like racists keep telling us, we should never judge anyone by what they say or do, but only by what’s in their heart,” she explained, all while standing in front of a picture of a man in an “All Lives Matter” t-shirt. “And I know Kellyanne doesn’t believe those homophobic, sexist things in her heart because Kellyanne doesn’t believe anything in her heart. She will say literally anything.” Bee then cut to a series of clips where Conway spoke out against Trump just weeks before she was hired as his campaign manager, criticizing the president-elect for all of the “unpresidential” things she now defends him for in various TV interviews.
After suggesting that “Kellyanne’s true super power is deflecting questions like Supergirl deflects bullets,” Bee broke down Conway’s winning strategy, which is to “smile, take the question, don’t answer it [and] complain about Hillary Clinton.” She then said that Conway’s ability to adhere to this formula while Trump blurts out “fake news” whenever he’s unsatisfied with a reporter’s inquiry suggests that she’s more qualified to be president than her boss.
“Kellyanne is the soulless, Machiavellian despot America deserves, not this undisciplined, hobbit-handed omni-shambles,” Bee argued. “Lean in, bitch. You’re the one with superpowers. You changed history and also possibly ended it. So… welcome to the hall of fame. If you’d like to pick up your award, it’ll be behind our studio in the alley where women will be getting their abortions a year from now. Thanks for everything.”
Love it. Proof that Kellyanne is nothing more than a paid mouth piece who will sell her soul, if she had one, to the highest bidder. Anyone who can lie like she does has no character whatsoever in my book.
The correct term is prostitute. She is prostitute, selling herself to the highest bidder.
Boo Hoo. The soulless woman is Hillary Clinton. She sold it a long time ago and now that she doesn’t have anything left to sell, they’re shutting down the Clinton Foundation. But we’ll still have to endure four years of Samantha’s whining.
This isn’t about Hillary. More deflecting!
Ms. Bee, you are the epitome of FAKE NEWS!
Uhhh… sorry but name one thing she said in that piece that wasnt true? Looks like you have gone to the trump school of deflecting.
IMO SB is a disgusting pill in the same class as Amy Schumer, Lena Dunham and Chelsea Handler.
You mean talented? I agree!
I kinda like Chelsea, Amy is “eh” and Lena is the epitome of self-indulgent Hollywood.
Thank you! Kellyanne Conway is a disgusting pretend human being. She & Ann Coulter should have to live together on an island so they can kill each other & save the rest of the sane world from their crap.
Ah, so she’s a “pretend human being” now. I’m trying to remember what usually happens when a person or group is dehumanized by others, especially when it’s done by people in power (usually the government) or people with notoriety…. I mean, you’re probably outraged because you believe that Trump did the same thing, right? Perhaps you think that he should be held to a higher standard—and I don’t entirely disagree. But on this issue in particular, everyone should be held to the same standard. Dehumanizing anyone is wrong, no matter who does it. It’s ridiculous to say that Ms. Conway isn’t a real person, or isn’t a real woman (which is also a popular—albeit ridiculous and harmful—criticism) because of what she believes. Or, according to Samantha Bee, what she says but doesn’t believe. Criticize her policies and/or her statements. Convince me that your way is the better way. Don’t tell me that I shouldn’t listen to Trump or Kellyanne Conway because they’re not really human. That just makes you look desperate. Plus, I’m not interested in agreeing with someone who wishes death on people they don’t like. Seems creepy. You do you, I guess.
LIberals are such sad and pathetic people. Bee is a clown, nothing more……..
I hope Trump to deport her.