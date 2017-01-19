Julie Bowen Replaces Ashley Judd in Disney's Animated Tangled Series

Modern Family star Julie Bowen is staying in the Disney family for her next TV role.

Bowen has joined the cast of Disney Channel’s animated Tangled: The Series, our sister site Deadline reports. She’ll play Rapunzel’s mother Queen Arianna, replacing Ashley Judd in the role; the switch came when “producers decided to take the character’s voice in a different direction,” a Disney Channel spokesperson says.

Tangled: The Series is based on Disney’s hit animated film from 2010, and will be set before the events of the movie. Mandy Moore (Rapunzel) and Zachary Levi (Eugene) are reprising their roles from the film in the series, which kicks off in March with an animated movie, Tangled Before Ever After. The series will also feature new songs from film composer Alan Menken.

In addition to her Modern Family role as mom Claire Dunphy — a role that’s earned her two Emmys — Bowen lent her voice to Family Guy‘s 2014 episode that crossed over with The Simpsons and made a hilarious cameo last year as herself in the pilot for FX’s Better Things.