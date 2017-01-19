Jane Lynch to Play Janet Reno in Discovery's Unabomber Series

Apologies in advance for this lede, but the following casting is da bomb.

Emmy winner Jane Lynch (Glee) is set to play former U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno in Discovery Channel’s in-the-works Unabomber series Manifesto, TVLine has learned.

RELATEDMeryl Streep to Star in The Nix Limited Series, J.J. Abrams to EP and Direct

The limited series tell the story of how FBI agent Jim “Fitz” Fitzgerald (Avatar‘s Sam Worthington) deployed a radical approach to intelligence gathering to take down Ted Kaczynski (Captain America: Civil War‘s Paul Bettany), the criminal mastermind known globally as the Unabomber.

Reno — who died last November — was the United States’ first female Attorney General. She served under President Clinton from 1993 to 2001, and the hunt for the Unabomber was arguably the biggest, most high profile case to cross her desk.

RELATEDBill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky Scandal Eyed for Future American Crime Story

The cast also includes Chris Noth (The Good Wife), who co-stars as Don Ackerman, the Bay Area Divisional Head of the FBI who supervised the Unabomber Task Force.

Greg Yaitanes (House, Banshee) will exec-produce, direct and serve as showrunner on Manifesto. Production starts in Atlanta on January 30, 2017.