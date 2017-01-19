Jane Lynch Janet Reno
Shutterstock

Jane Lynch to Play Janet Reno in Discovery's Unabomber Series

By /

Apologies in advance for this lede, but the following casting is da bomb.

Emmy winner Jane Lynch (Glee) is set to play former U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno in Discovery Channel’s in-the-works Unabomber series Manifesto, TVLine has learned.

RELATEDMeryl Streep to Star in The Nix Limited Series, J.J. Abrams to EP and Direct

The limited series tell the story of how FBI agent Jim “Fitz” Fitzgerald (Avatar‘s Sam Worthington) deployed a radical approach to intelligence gathering to take down Ted Kaczynski (Captain America: Civil War‘s Paul Bettany), the criminal mastermind known globally as the Unabomber.

Reno — who died last November — was the United States’ first female Attorney General. She served under President Clinton from 1993 to 2001, and the hunt for the Unabomber was arguably the biggest, most high profile case to cross her desk.

RELATEDBill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky Scandal Eyed for Future American Crime Story

The cast also includes Chris Noth (The Good Wife), who co-stars as Don Ackerman, the Bay Area Divisional Head of the FBI who supervised the Unabomber Task Force.

Greg Yaitanes (House, Banshee) will exec-produce, direct and serve as showrunner on Manifesto. Production starts in Atlanta on January 30, 2017.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

4 Comments
  1. Guy says:
    January 19, 2017 at 8:54 AM

    Anyone else think Will Ferrell would’ve made a better choice? Maybe throw in a dance party scene…

    Reply
  2. Tom says:
    January 19, 2017 at 9:00 AM

    Good casting there

    Reply
  3. John Corbae says:
    January 19, 2017 at 9:26 AM

    Good choice.

    Reply
  4. Leanne says:
    January 19, 2017 at 10:38 AM

    love jane Lynch..she is so funny. Wont watch ‘The Nix” hope it fails..boycott Meryl streep. will Ferrell.. You’re Joking Guy right? He is the worst

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 