Barry Watson to Star in UP Dramedy Date My Dad; Raquel Welch to Appear

Best known for playing the eldest Camden kid on 7th Heaven, Barry Watson is officially graduating to man-of-the-house status with his next small-screen role.

Watson will star in UP’s Date My Dad, a 10-episode hour-long family dramedy about former professional baseball player Ricky (Watson), who finds himself raising three young girls all by himself after his wife’s untimely passing. Even worse, his mother-in-law Rosa (recurring guest star Raquel Welch) decides to move out, leaving everything in his daughters’ lives — “from makeup to boys” — up to him.

Complicating matters even further, Ricky’s three daughters (ages 15, 12 and 8) are determined to get their dad back in the dating game.

In addition to 7th Heaven — in which he appeared from 1996 to 2006 — Watson’s TV credits include roles on Samantha Who?, Gossip Girl, Hart of Dixie and Masters of Sex. Watson also starred in the short-lived ABC series What About Brian? from 2006 to 2007.

Will you follow Watson on his journey to super-fatherhood? Drop a comment with your thoughts on Date My Dad below.