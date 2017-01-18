The Wall Gets Bigger (by 20 Episodes)

NBC is going to be dropping a bunch more green and red balls, having expanded Season 1 of The Wall by 20 episodes, for a total of 30.

After premiering earlier this month with two “OK” Monday outings, The Wall grew in its regular Tuesday lead-off time slot, averaging about 7 million total viewers and a 1.7 demo rating. (And speaking to its international appeal, France’s TF1 has already commissioned its own version, ordering 40 episodes.)

“A big event, family-friendly game show that can open a night is a wonderful asset joining NBC’s powerhouse reality brands such as The Voice, America’s Got Talent, American Ninja Warrior and Little Big Shots,” Paul Telegdy, President of NBC Entertainment’s Alternative and Reality Group, said in a statement. “Chris Hardwick is masterful as he conducts this high-stakes roller coaster, and the dramatic ride of the contestants ends with a thrilling decision that pays off differently every time and increases viewership significantly across the hour.”

Have you been watching The Wall? Does it fill the primetime, Plinko-shaped hole in your heart?