The Wall Gets Bigger (by 20 Episodes)

NBC is going to be dropping a bunch more green and red balls, having expanded Season 1 of The Wall by 20 episodes, for a total of 30.
After premiering earlier this month with two “OK” Monday outings, The Wall grew in its regular Tuesday lead-off time slot, averaging about 7 million total viewers and a 1.7 demo rating. (And speaking to its international appeal, France’s TF1 has already commissioned its own version, ordering 40 episodes.)
“A big event, family-friendly game show that can open a night is a wonderful asset joining NBC’s powerhouse reality brands such as The Voice, America’s Got Talent, American Ninja Warrior and Little Big Shots,” Paul Telegdy, President of NBC Entertainment’s Alternative and Reality Group, said in a statement. “Chris Hardwick is masterful as he conducts this high-stakes roller coaster, and the dramatic ride of the contestants ends with a thrilling decision that pays off differently every time and increases viewership significantly across the hour.”
Have you been watching The Wall? Does it fill the primetime, Plinko-shaped hole in your heart?
I see what you did there.
NBC made a huge breakout hit in The Wall and I have a feeling that this is better looking game show than Deal or No Deal.
I like the show but I fear over saturation akin to Deal or No Deal and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. Those shows proved to be big hits out of the gate and the networks pushed until they couldn’t push anymore. Sometimes less is more. Take notes from the previous mistakes.
I agree. Those two shows were jammed down our throats until we gagged (stopped watching).
The Weakest Link also comes to mind as a good game show that was overdone way too quickly.
These days game shows are at their best and worst. Deal or No Deal is one of the hardest ones ever as does The Price is Right and others in the past.
Last nights episode was so good. I find this to be a very enjoyable show. They made a good decison
Weird — I like a good game show.
This is not one of them.
I couldn’t get past 5 mins into one ep.
This…
I like the concept of this show, but everyone in my house has trouble watching it. Far too much talking as filler. If they would cut the “let’s talk through everything” aspect and just do the Q&A with the balls dropping, it would be a watchable half-hour show.