TVLine Items: Ugly Betty Reunion at Superstore, Jane's New Man and More

Superstore is staging an Ugly Betty father-daughter reunion.

Tony Plana — who portrayed Betty’s pops Ignacio on the ABC dramedy — will now play dad to America Ferrera on her NBC comedy, the network confirms.

Plana’s guest spot, which was first announced by Ferrera via Instagram, airs Thursday, March 16 at 8/7c.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Jane the Virgin has cast Johnny Messner (The O.C.) as the confident and smarmy owner of the adults-only hotel next door to the Marbella, who shares a love/hate relationship with Petra, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Graceland alum/Conviction star Manny Montana has booked a recurring role on Fox’s Rosewood as Detective Annalise Villa’s brother, Deadline reports.

* Hamish Linklater (The Newsroom) will recur during Season 3 of Fargo as an IRS agent with no tolerance for cheaters, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* Comedy Central’s Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle II will feature celeb judges Whitney Cummings, Ken Jeong, Anthony Jeselnik, John Mayer, T.J. Miller, Patton Oswalt, Sarah Silverman, Jason Sudeikis and Snoop Dogg. The bracket-style, insult-comedy tournament airs Jan. 26-29 at 10 pm.