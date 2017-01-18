Ugly Betty Reunion Superstore
Courtesy of ABC

TVLine Items: Ugly Betty Reunion at Superstore, Jane's New Man and More

By /

Superstore is staging an Ugly Betty father-daughter reunion.

Tony Plana — who portrayed Betty’s pops Ignacio on the ABC dramedy — will now play dad to America Ferrera on her NBC comedy, the network confirms.

RELATEDWill & Grace Returns: NBC Officially Orders 10-Episode Revival

Plana’s guest spot, which was first announced by Ferrera via Instagram, airs Thursday, March 16 at 8/7c.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Jane the Virgin has cast Johnny Messner (The O.C.) as the confident and smarmy owner of the adults-only hotel next door to the Marbella, who shares a love/hate relationship with Petra, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Graceland alum/Conviction star Manny Montana has booked a recurring role on Fox’s Rosewood as Detective Annalise Villa’s brother, Deadline reports.

* Hamish Linklater (The Newsroom) will recur during Season 3 of Fargo as an IRS agent with no tolerance for cheaters, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* Comedy Central’s Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle II will feature celeb judges Whitney Cummings, Ken Jeong, Anthony Jeselnik, John Mayer, T.J. Miller, Patton Oswalt, Sarah Silverman, Jason Sudeikis and Snoop Dogg. The bracket-style, insult-comedy tournament airs Jan. 26-29 at 10 pm.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 Comments
  1. LADY_in_MD says:
    January 18, 2017 at 11:43 AM

    Yes! Love Superstore such a funny show

    Reply
  2. Kevin says:
    January 18, 2017 at 12:19 PM

    Great to see mini-Ugly Betty reunion on Superstore with America Ferrera and Tony Plana. I remember Plana when he had guest starring roles on 24 and Blacklist.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 