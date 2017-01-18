Reign's Final Season: The Scheme Queens Unite in Chilling First Promo

The ladies of Reign have a few things they’d like to get off their chests.

The CW on Wednesday released the first official promo for the period drama’s final season, which finds all three queens — Mary (Adelaide Kane), Catherine (Megan Follows) and Elizabeth (Rachel Skarsten) — confessing the many twisted sins that have gotten them where they are today.

There’s talk of “many lovers” and “terrible things” and “Satan’s power” … and that’s just from Catherine!

In addition to concluding the tale of Mary Queen of Scots, Reign‘s final season — premiering Friday, Feb. 10 at 9/8c — will also answer a number of our questions from last season’s big cliffhanger. (Including, you know, who’s actually dead around here.)

Hit PLAY on the creepy little promo below, then drop a comment with your hopes for Reign‘s final season.