Reign Season 4 Promo
Courtesy of The CW

Reign's Final Season: The Scheme Queens Unite in Chilling First Promo

By /

The ladies of Reign have a few things they’d like to get off their chests.

RELATEDExclusive Reign Season 4 Intel: Meet Mary’s New Suitors, Among Other Key Players — Plus: Who’s Being Recast?

The CW on Wednesday released the first official promo for the period drama’s final season, which finds all three queens — Mary (Adelaide Kane), Catherine (Megan Follows) and Elizabeth (Rachel Skarsten) — confessing the many twisted sins that have gotten them where they are today.

There’s talk of “many lovers” and “terrible things” and “Satan’s power” … and that’s just from Catherine!

RELATEDThe CW Renews The Flash, Supernatural, Crazy Ex and 4 Others

In addition to concluding the tale of Mary Queen of Scots, Reign‘s final season — premiering Friday, Feb. 10 at 9/8c — will also answer a number of our questions from last season’s big cliffhanger. (Including, you know, who’s actually dead around here.)

Hit PLAY on the creepy little promo below, then drop a comment with your hopes for Reign‘s final season.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 Comments
  1. Zaid says:
    January 18, 2017 at 10:36 AM

    Oh my god this looks exceptional

    Reply
  2. sweetrupturedlight says:
    January 18, 2017 at 11:12 AM

    The only thing I got from that is that Rachel Skarsten is still as painful to watch as ever.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 