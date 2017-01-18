Major Crimes Renewed Season 6
Major Crimes Renewed for Season 6

TNT’s Major Crimes has been renewed for a 13-episode Season 6, the cabler announced on Wednesday.

If the abbreviated order has you feeling a bit of deja vu, it’s because the procedural started Season 5 with the same, skimpy episode count, before eventually getting upsized to 21 total episodes.

Season-to-date, Major Crimes is averaging 3.7 million weekly viewers and a .45 demo rating, on par with its previous cycle (which aired a record 23 episodes).

Mary McDonnell, G.W. Bailey, Tony Denison, Michael Paul Chan, Raymond Cruz, Phillip P. Keene, Kearran Giovanni, Jonathan Del Arco and Graham Patrick Martin are all set to return for Season 6.

Season 5’s eight remaining episodes are set to begin airing Feb. 22, now airing Wednesdays at 9/8c.

3 Comments
  1. Eran says:
    January 18, 2017 at 10:55 AM

    First Will and Grace and now this?! TV Gods, drinks are on me! :))))

    Reply
  2. Sissy says:
    January 18, 2017 at 11:07 AM

    Yippee!

    Reply
  3. JScout says:
    January 18, 2017 at 11:09 AM

    Good news. Thank you, TNT. And TVLine for info.

    Reply
