John Oliver Crashes Game of Thrones' Season 7 Promo — Watch Video

By /

The razor-sharp satire is coming.

Ahead of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver‘s Season 4 premiere on Feb. 12, HBO has released a promo for… Game of Thrones?

As the above clip starts off, the camera zooms in on the GoT‘s iconic throne as a haunting voiceover declares, “In 2017, HBO’s biggest Sunday night show returns… ” Cut to Oliver sheepishly slinking out from behind the spiky chair once it becomes clear that the omniscient VO dude is referring to GoT and not Last Week Tonight.

Things get more awkward from there, as Oliver has subsequent run-ins with both Larry David and Silicon Valley‘s Kumail Nanjiani, neither of whom are particularly impressed with the Brit’s unique brand of comedy.

Press PLAY above and then hit the comments with an answer to this question: Best TV promo of 2017 so far?

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

2 Comments
  1. Steven says:
    January 18, 2017 at 9:37 AM

    Love John Oliver. This is so good!

    Reply
  2. Kevin says:
    January 18, 2017 at 9:51 AM

    Wish John Oliver should sit on the Iron Throne.

    Reply
