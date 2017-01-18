SVU Boss Dick Wolf: Even I Don't Know When Trump Episode Will Air

RELATEDThis Is Us Adds SVU‘s Hari Dhillon as Randall’s Work Rival

As Inauguration Day nears, Law & Order: SVU‘s take on PEOTUS Donald Trump is still MIA from NBC’s schedule, and not even the man behind the long-running procedural knows when the hour will see the light of day.

“I don’t know when it’s going to air,” executive producer Dick Wolf admitted Wednesday during a Television Critics Association winter press tour panel for his upcoming drama Chicago Justice.

The SVU episode, which features Veep‘s Gary Cole as a Trump-like presidential candidate whose campaign is derailed when he’s accused of raping an underage girl, “was written nine months ago,” Wolf noted.

“I never pressure the network to schedule anything in a specific way, except things like crossovers, because it’s [NBC’s] air,” he continued. “I haven’t been informed when it’s going to air. I suspect it will be this spring, but I don’t know.”

The episode was originally slated to be broadcast as the current season’s second installment. It was pushed back to October because of internal concerns over its content, and then delayed to after the election. Following the election, it was postponed a third time, without a new airdate. Cole recently told The Hollywood Reporter that “I don’t know that anyone’s ever going to see” his episode.

“I think maybe the thinking was that the outcome was not going to be this outcome,” he added, “and they would show it at some point, but now you’re in a whole different ballgame.”