Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky Scandal Eyed for Future American Crime Story

The intern. The blue dress. The impeachment debate. If Ryan Murphy has his way, all will be fodder for an upcoming season of American Crime Story.

The executive producer and the entities that produce American Crime Story have optioned Jeffrey Toobin’s A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The 2012 nonfiction book examines how President Bill Clinton’s mid-1990s affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky became a national incident that led to the then-sitting president’s impeachment and acquittal.

RELATEDLady Gaga Isn’t American Crime Story‘s Donatella Versace, Ryan Murphy Says

Per THR, producers have already started seeing actresses for the roles of Lewinsky and Linda Tripp, Lewinsky’s colleague who surreptitiously recorded phone conversations in which Lewinsky candidly discussed her sexual relationship with Clinton.

Another book of Toobin’s, The Run of His Life: The People v. O.J. Simpson, provided the framework for American Crime Story‘s critically acclaimed first season.

PHOTOS2016 in Review: The 10 Best Dramas

FX Networks CEO John Landgraf recently told reporters that the anthology series’ Hurricane Katrina-themed second season will bow in 2018, later than originally planned. An already-ordered Season 3 will focus on the murder of Gianni Versace by serial killer Andrew Cunanan.

Will you watch a Clinton-Lewinsky American Crime Story? And who would you cast in the main roles? Sound off in the comments!