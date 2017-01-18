Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky Scandal Eyed for Future American Crime Story

The intern. The blue dress. The impeachment debate. If Ryan Murphy has his way, all will be fodder for an upcoming season of American Crime Story.
The executive producer and the entities that produce American Crime Story have optioned Jeffrey Toobin’s A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The 2012 nonfiction book examines how President Bill Clinton’s mid-1990s affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky became a national incident that led to the then-sitting president’s impeachment and acquittal.
Per THR, producers have already started seeing actresses for the roles of Lewinsky and Linda Tripp, Lewinsky’s colleague who surreptitiously recorded phone conversations in which Lewinsky candidly discussed her sexual relationship with Clinton.
Another book of Toobin’s, The Run of His Life: The People v. O.J. Simpson, provided the framework for American Crime Story‘s critically acclaimed first season.
FX Networks CEO John Landgraf recently told reporters that the anthology series’ Hurricane Katrina-themed second season will bow in 2018, later than originally planned. An already-ordered Season 3 will focus on the murder of Gianni Versace by serial killer Andrew Cunanan.
Will you watch a Clinton-Lewinsky American Crime Story? And who would you cast in the main roles? Sound off in the comments!
Would watch this.
Make it happen! This would definitely make for some good TV!
John Slattery as Bill Clinton would be my dreamcast
Either Julia Dreyfuss or Katie Holmes could work as Monica Lenwinsky.
Ryan Murphy needs to slow the hell down. I’ve loved his shows and still continue to watch but this is precisely why the quality of most his show pretty much always decline so quickly. Nip/Tuck, Glee, American Horrofr Story, etc. He’s great at coming up with stories and ideas for shows but after a season or two he gets bored and rarely seems to want to devote time and effort into making them great and maintaining the quality. The success of People vs. OJ Simpson has gone to his head just like when the success of Glee did and he just had to move on to American Horror Story (which yes I am grateful for, but doesn’t make my point any less valid). American Crime Story has yet to even air the second season let alone the third and he’s already thinking about the fourth? And on top left that he’s working on season 7 of AHS and the new Feud anthologys series. And look at what happened to Scream Queens. There is multitasking and then there’s taking on too much. The man needs to pump his brakes. Seriously!
Not interested!
Megan Boone (Blacklist) as Monica.
Megan Hilty for Lewinsky. Make it happen!
Shouldn´t they at least start writting the second season?, that nobody seems to care about
Good grief! Can we get the second season out first before we hear the possible outlines for the next ten? Maybe since they’re making a Nancy Kerrigan/Tonya Harding movie they’re rushing to call dibs on as many headline making crimes as possible.Slow it down a notch.
Miley Cyrus as Monica. Adele as Tripp.
Ryan Gossling as Bill Clinton.
So this could air right around the 2020 election.
This would be great but before planning season four maybe they should work on getting season two out of development hell.