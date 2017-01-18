Ratings: S.H.I.E.L.D. Drops to New Lows

LMDepressing.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. this Tuesday mustered barely 2 million total viewers along with a 0.6 demo rating, dropping 26 and 25 percent to new series lows.

Opening ABC’s night, The Middle (6.6 mil/1.7) and American Housewife (5.4mil/1.5) matched last week’s pre-Obama address numbers. Fresh Off the Boat (3.9 mil/1.1) and The Real O’Neals (2.8 mil/0.8) meanwhile returned down 20 percent in the demo.

Elsewhere in the land of ratings….

THE CW | No Tomorrow wrapped its run with 600,000 total viewers (its second-smallest audience ever), a 0.2 demo rating and an average grade of “B” from TVLine readers.

CBS | NCIS (15.4 mil/1.9) ticked up, while Bull (11 mil/1.5) and New Orleans (9.2 mil/1.2) were steady.

FOX | New Girl (2.4mil/1.0) dipped, while The Mick (2.7 mil/1.1) was steady. Bones (2.9 mil/0.8) slipped 12 and 20 percent, drawing its smallest audience ever.

NBC | The newly expanded The Wall (6.6 mil/1.7), a tear-jerking This Is Us (9.5 mil/2.6) and Chicago Fire (7 mil/1.6) were all steady.

