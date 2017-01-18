Ratings: S.H.I.E.L.D. Drops to New Lows

LMDepressing.
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. this Tuesday mustered barely 2 million total viewers along with a 0.6 demo rating, dropping 26 and 25 percent to new series lows.
Opening ABC’s night, The Middle (6.6 mil/1.7) and American Housewife (5.4mil/1.5) matched last week’s pre-Obama address numbers. Fresh Off the Boat (3.9 mil/1.1) and The Real O’Neals (2.8 mil/0.8) meanwhile returned down 20 percent in the demo.
Elsewhere in the land of ratings….
THE CW | No Tomorrow wrapped its run with 600,000 total viewers (its second-smallest audience ever), a 0.2 demo rating and an average grade of “B” from TVLine readers.
CBS | NCIS (15.4 mil/1.9) ticked up, while Bull (11 mil/1.5) and New Orleans (9.2 mil/1.2) were steady.
FOX | New Girl (2.4mil/1.0) dipped, while The Mick (2.7 mil/1.1) was steady. Bones (2.9 mil/0.8) slipped 12 and 20 percent, drawing its smallest audience ever.
NBC | The newly expanded The Wall (6.6 mil/1.7), a tear-jerking This Is Us (9.5 mil/2.6) and Chicago Fire (7 mil/1.6) were all steady.
The Mick is fantastic. Glad to see it doing well.
lol…”fantastic” seems a bit of a stretch
nothing groundbreaking here…feel like we’ve seen it before
but it offers some laughs
That 10pm time slot SHIELD has been condemned to is like the Moon Door in Game of Thrones. There’s just no escape for any show sentenced there.
Tues 10pm on ABC is a death slot. Every show put there is cursed.
NYPD blue did well in that time slot for years , and Body of Proof pulled respectively well numbers in its 3 season run
The show wasn’t doing we in any time slot. You expect them to give it Thursday night? LOL.
I would like to see what Agents of Shield would do if it weren’t up against some flavor of NCIS for once. It did better last week when it was up against an NCIS-NO repeat.
I’m a big fan of SHIELD, but there is no way they can justify keeping it around now – maybe a short wrap up run, but it needs to end – which is a shame!
Poor shield. Got banished to Tuesday at 10. Abcs death slot
Then it should have done/been better and it wouldn’t have gotten moved. They should have just cancelled it.
A pity as it actually has become a really good show. It took thtree seasons, which is a lifetime in tv land. YOu could have gotten away with that twenty years ago ( like all the Star trek spin offs) but you cna’t get away with it in this day and age.
It needs a proper Superhero injection to get peopel back on board. It’s time the Avengers ( or big screen to drop in… Do they even know if he’s alive again?!?
Cross over witht he he movies and make someone actually appear on the show. Pointless to have a shared universe if Capes don’t pop in. Get Hawkeye, Antman and Doc Strange a call. They’ve all done tv recently.
Loving the Severide story line on Chicago Fire. So glad the Louie stuff wrapped up, I hope that’s the end of it.
I hope SHIELD’s dvr numbers are helping it. All I can figure is that younger audience members are going to bed before it comes on in this new time slot. Whatever the numbers, I still think we’ll get at least a shorter season next year, in order to wrap things up. Especially with the new Inhumans show coming in the fall.
Maybe all the other conservative sci-fi fans stopped watching line I did after stars and producer decided to get political. Can’t escape into sci-fi if that is all one can think about when watching.
What is so political about Shield? Inclusiveness?
Ugh, just when AoS is having a strong season. I hope they at least do a wrap up season next year to transition the series onto the Netflix archive properly.
Cancel it — it’s toast
Putting a kids show on a school night at 10pm is silly. But same day ratings as gospel in 2017 is silly as well. Vod, DVR, Hulu watches will pump up Sheild by the end of the weekend
Sad Agents of Shield got poor ratings for new episode which was a really good episode, hope DVR numbers will add a bunch to ratings. Glad The Mick is doing well in the ratings.