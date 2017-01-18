MARVEL’S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.
Ratings: S.H.I.E.L.D. Drops to New Lows

LMDepressing.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. this Tuesday mustered barely 2 million total viewers along with a 0.6 demo rating, dropping 26 and 25 percent to new series lows.

Opening ABC’s night, The Middle (6.6 mil/1.7) and American Housewife (5.4mil/1.5) matched last week’s pre-Obama address numbers. Fresh Off the Boat (3.9 mil/1.1) and The Real O’Neals (2.8 mil/0.8) meanwhile returned down 20 percent in the demo.

Elsewhere in the land of ratings….

THE CW | No Tomorrow wrapped its run with 600,000 total viewers (its second-smallest audience ever), a 0.2 demo rating and an average grade of “B” from TVLine readers.

CBS | NCIS (15.4 mil/1.9) ticked up, while Bull (11 mil/1.5) and New Orleans (9.2 mil/1.2) were steady.

FOX | New Girl (2.4mil/1.0) dipped, while The Mick (2.7 mil/1.1) was steady. Bones (2.9 mil/0.8) slipped 12 and 20 percent, drawing its smallest audience ever.

NBC | The newly expanded The Wall (6.6 mil/1.7), a tear-jerking This Is Us (9.5 mil/2.6) and Chicago Fire (7 mil/1.6) were all steady.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email insideline@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

22 Comments
  1. Ian says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:29 AM

    The Mick is fantastic. Glad to see it doing well.

    • GuessWhat says:
      January 18, 2017 at 9:55 AM

      lol…”fantastic” seems a bit of a stretch
      nothing groundbreaking here…feel like we’ve seen it before
      but it offers some laughs

  2. dancmh says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:31 AM

    That 10pm time slot SHIELD has been condemned to is like the Moon Door in Game of Thrones. There’s just no escape for any show sentenced there.

  3. Stewart Westland says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:54 AM

    I’m a big fan of SHIELD, but there is no way they can justify keeping it around now – maybe a short wrap up run, but it needs to end – which is a shame!

  4. Jon Willis says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:58 AM

    Poor shield. Got banished to Tuesday at 10. Abcs death slot

  5. Couch Commandos (@couchcommandotv) says:
    January 18, 2017 at 9:06 AM

    A pity as it actually has become a really good show. It took thtree seasons, which is a lifetime in tv land. YOu could have gotten away with that twenty years ago ( like all the Star trek spin offs) but you cna’t get away with it in this day and age.

    It needs a proper Superhero injection to get peopel back on board. It’s time the Avengers ( or big screen to drop in… Do they even know if he’s alive again?!?

    Cross over witht he he movies and make someone actually appear on the show. Pointless to have a shared universe if Capes don’t pop in. Get Hawkeye, Antman and Doc Strange a call. They’ve all done tv recently.

  6. wrstlgirl says:
    January 18, 2017 at 9:25 AM

    Loving the Severide story line on Chicago Fire. So glad the Louie stuff wrapped up, I hope that’s the end of it.

  7. Jason says:
    January 18, 2017 at 9:32 AM

    I hope SHIELD’s dvr numbers are helping it. All I can figure is that younger audience members are going to bed before it comes on in this new time slot. Whatever the numbers, I still think we’ll get at least a shorter season next year, in order to wrap things up. Especially with the new Inhumans show coming in the fall.

  8. Daniel K Foss says:
    January 18, 2017 at 9:46 AM

    Maybe all the other conservative sci-fi fans stopped watching line I did after stars and producer decided to get political. Can’t escape into sci-fi if that is all one can think about when watching.

  9. Amy says:
    January 18, 2017 at 9:47 AM

    Ugh, just when AoS is having a strong season. I hope they at least do a wrap up season next year to transition the series onto the Netflix archive properly.

  10. ew says:
    January 18, 2017 at 9:50 AM

    Matt, I’m disapointed… can’t you just say “this is us” why do you have to turn this into a review and add “a tear jerking this is us?” We get it, you like the show, stop using every opportunity to force it down our throats. Or be fair and give every show a little description. I bet you would realize how stupid it looks if you did that.

  11. GuessWhat says:
    January 18, 2017 at 9:54 AM

    Cancel it — it’s toast

  12. LucyWeiss says:
    January 18, 2017 at 9:54 AM

    Putting a kids show on a school night at 10pm is silly. But same day ratings as gospel in 2017 is silly as well. Vod, DVR, Hulu watches will pump up Sheild by the end of the weekend

  13. Joey Padron says:
    January 18, 2017 at 9:55 AM

    Sad Agents of Shield got poor ratings for new episode which was a really good episode, hope DVR numbers will add a bunch to ratings. Glad The Mick is doing well in the ratings.

