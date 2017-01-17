Shadowhunters Sneak Peek: Alec (Finally) Asks Magnus for a First Date

Shadowhunters fans, prepare yourselves for 90 seconds of pure, unadulterated “Malec.”

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek of the Freeform drama’s Jan. 23 episode (8/7c), in which Alec and Magnus finally get around to scheduling their long-awaited first date.

“Jace may have been the one who pulled me out, but I did feel you there,” Alec tells Magnus in the clip above. “It did make a difference, so… thank you.”

“Thank you for not dying on me,” Magnus replies, attempting — but totally failing — to keep his cool.

What follows is equal parts adorable and awkward. And in true Shadowhunters fashion, there’s an unfortunate surprise at the end. But trust me: “Malec” fans’ patience will not go unrewarded.

