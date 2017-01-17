Exclusive

Shadowhunters Sneak Peek: Alec (Finally) Asks Magnus for a First Date

Shadowhunters fans, prepare yourselves for 90 seconds of pure, unadulterated “Malec.”

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek of the Freeform drama’s Jan. 23 episode (8/7c), in which Alec and Magnus finally get around to scheduling their long-awaited first date.

“Jace may have been the one who pulled me out, but I did feel you there,” Alec tells Magnus in the clip above. “It did make a difference, so… thank you.”

“Thank you for not dying on me,” Magnus replies, attempting — but totally failing — to keep his cool.

What follows is equal parts adorable and awkward. And in true Shadowhunters fashion, there’s an unfortunate surprise at the end. But trust me: “Malec” fans’ patience will not go unrewarded.

Hit PLAY on the video above to see how Alec’s big ask goes, then drop a comment with your hopes for the couple below.

5 Comments
  1. Poor mag says:
    January 17, 2017 at 1:49 PM

    Jace is Alec’s forever soulmate, not Magnus.
    Poor warlock so crazy drunk inlove so fast for some boy he just met. And the show yet to tell us why

    • Emma says:
      January 17, 2017 at 2:18 PM

      Magnus doesn’t need to be Alec’s soulmate or vice versa because they both have their own soul mates lol. But they clearly like each other and will have a pretty happy love life, and that’s more than enough.

  2. Mary (@erienne1983) says:
    January 17, 2017 at 2:04 PM

    These two are simply amazing together, their love story promises to be epic and one of the best on television. They have it all, they’re sweet together, but also sexy and interesting in so many ways, not predictable, their dynamic is so captivating, the chemistry is off the charts!

  3. yara says:
    January 17, 2017 at 2:35 PM

    I think their storyline is so beautiful. And Alec constantly smiling around him is just evidence of their love and I’m actually internally screaming right now. This is so beautiful. Malec is so beautiful. I’m not okay.

  4. Ian says:
    January 17, 2017 at 3:10 PM

    Anything that requires Matthew to do all that smiling onscreen is more than fine by me.

