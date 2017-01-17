Undead Drew Barrymore Has Never Felt More Alive in Santa Clarita Diet Trailer

Drew Barrymore is undead and loving it in the first full trailer for the cannibalism comedy Santa Clarita Diet.

In the Netflix original series (arriving Friday, Feb. 3), Barrymore plays California realtor Sheila Hammond. Following her death (and apparent rebirth) in the pilot, she and husband Joel (Justified‘s Timothy Olyphant) must work together to keep her appetite for human flesh under control.

The trailer features a bevy of familiar faces — including Nathan Fillion (Castle), Patton Oswalt (The King of Queens), Thomas Lennon (The Odd Couple) and Mary Elizabeth Ellis (The Grinder) — and plenty of grotesque imagery courtesy of Sheila’s new eating habits.

Santa Clarita‘s zombie-ish twist was first revealed earlier this month when Netflix rolled out a series of ads teasing a new diet that allows you to “eat whoever you want.” Barrymore and Olyphant serve as executive producers on the project, which was penned by Victor Fresco (Better Off Ted).