Shondaland, Scandal Scribe Land Legal Drama Pilot at ABC

A Scandal scribe’s latest project is now on the docket at ABC.

The network recently greenlit a pilot for Paul Davies’ as-yet-untitled drama about young lawyers working opposite sides of the same cases, TVLine has learned.

The potential series would take place in the Southern District of New York Federal Court, known as the “Mother Court,” and would follow attorneys for the prosecution and defense “as they handle the most high profile and high stakes case in the country, all as their personal lives intersect,” per the official logline.

Shondaland and ABC Studios will produce the project.

The Davies project joins other recently-ordered ABC pilots, including Marc Cherry’s Reba-fronted Southern cop drama and Libby & Malcolm, a political pundit comedy starring Felicity Huffman (American Crime) and Courtney B. Vance (American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson).