No Tomorrow (Series?) Finale Recap: Girl Meets World-Destroying Asteroid?

The end’s not near, it’s here — on No Tomorrow.

During Tuesday night’s potential series ender, Xavier’s fears are confirmed when Dr. Fields tells him his asteroid theory is right — yay for not being crazy! — and then invites him to be part of a government group tasked with stopping the end of the world. Small asterisk: the gig is in D.C.

Meanwhile, Evie is having a blissfully ignorant, but life-changing experience in Iceland. When she returns home, Xavier asks her to move to D.C. with him, although he can’t tell her exactly what he’s going to be working on. He coyly hints that he might be right about the asteroid headed towards Earth, but even if he is, “I wouldn’t want to know at this point,” Evie says. “I’m in the best place in my life. I’ve got my own dream job,” which happens to be in the Philippines. So the twosome cross one last item off their lists and share a sweet goodbye before Evie boards a plane for her new life, unaware of the televised press conference warning of the asteroid’s approach.

At least Evie won’t be alone if the world does end. On her flight to Iceland, she meets a charming doctor named Graham who’s also on his way to see the Northern Lights. They continue to run into each other, but Evie resists the urge to partner up, explaining that she’s on a solo journey. Plus, despite all the coincidental, fate-like meetings, she doesn’t believe in “some external force controlling us.” If it’s truly fated, they will meet again – and they do, on the airplane to the Philippines. Turns out Evie is the new logistics coordinator for Doctors Without Borders, where Graham also works. Another coincidence (or fate at work): Graham was inspired by Xavier to pursue his dream of joining the program the day that Evie fell and landed in the hospital.

Elsewhere in the episode, Timothy fulfills a passion by starting a band with Hank called Finger & The Noise. Maybe Hank can use some of that merch money to support his and Deidre’s child? Because yes, the boss lady is preggers!

What did you think of the finale? Did it have enough closure should the show not get renewed? Grade the episode via the poll below, then hit the comments to back up your pick!