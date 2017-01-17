Jessica Biel's The Sinner Ordered to Series at USA Network

The ink is dry on Jessica Biel‘s TV comeback: The 7th Heaven alum’s USA Network pilot The Sinner has officially been ordered to series.

The first season of the American Crime-esque anthology — which is based on Petra Hammesfahr’s book of the same name — follows a young mother (Biel) who, when overcome by an inexplicable fit of rage, commits a startling act of violence and to her horror has no idea why. An investigator (co-star Bill Pullman) finds himself obsessed with uncovering the woman’s buried motive and together they travel a harrowing journey into the depths of her psyche and the violent secrets hidden in her past.

Derek Simonds (The Astronaut Wives Club) penned the pilot and will serve as an EP alongside Biel and her producing partner Michelle Purple.